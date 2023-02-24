Manhattan DA’s office not pursuing murder charge against fish market worker who fatally stabbed man

Prosecutors are not pursuing a murder charge against the Harlem fish market employee who fatally stabbed a man in a dispute over shrimp.

Junior Aquino Hernandez, 34, was arraigned on an assault charge in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday after initially being charged with murder, assault and weapon possession in the death of Malik Burrell, prosecutors said.

On the eve of his 25th birthday, Malik was killed in the Tuesday night knife fight in which he and brother Bobby Burrell, 29, brawled with employees after the older man previously got into a fight in the store.

Around 9:30 p.m., Bobby walked into Express Fish Market on St. Nicholas Place near W. 155th St. and ordered shrimp, getting into an argument with an employee, prosecutors said.

Bobby grabbed the shrimp off the counter and tried to leave without paying, but he was followed to the door by an employee who tried to snatch the shellfish back, according to prosecutors.

The man dropped the shrimp and punched the employee in the face as the struggle spilled out onto the sidewalk.

Eventually, Bobby walked away, but he returned with Malik about four minutes later and the brothers made their way behind the counter, prosecutors said.

Malik repeatedly punched the man his brother had just fought with as Hernandez tried to break them up.

When he was unsuccessful in separating the two, Hernandez grabbed a nearby kitchen knife and plunged it twice into Malik’s torso, prosecutors claim.

“My client has indicated to me that he was defending his co-worker who was being beaten savagely by the two brothers,” said defense attorney Lauriano Guzman. “My client’s defense is that he acted in self-defense.”

As Bobby pulled his mortally wounded brother toward the front of the store and employees rushed them out, Hernandez stabbed him three times in the hand and abdomen, prosecutors said.

Both brothers were taken to Harlem Hospital, where Malik died and Bobby was treated for a collapsed lung.

The employee Malik allegedly pummeled was also hospitalized. He was treated for cuts to his head and face, a broken tooth and staples to his scalp.

Bobby was charged Thursday with robbery, burglary and assault for his role in the chaos.

A Manhattan criminal judge ordered Hernandez placed under supervised release as prosecutors continue to investigate the case and determine whether the stabbing and initial murder charge were justified.

The Burrells’ father slammed the district attorney’s decision.

“You telling me this guy is going to go scot-free with murdering my son?” he said at a Thursday night vigil. “Murdered him in cold blood and stab his brother. Like, is we serious?”