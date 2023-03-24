Manhattan DA who is probing Trump received death threat letter with white powder

The FBI and NYPD are investigating a letter containing a death threat and white powder that was mailed to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is investigating former President Donald Trump, law-enforcement sources told NBC News.

The letter was addressed to Bragg and said, "ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the sources said. It contained a small amount of white powder.

There were no evacuations or injuries, officials said.

It was the latest in what a senior law enforcement source described as "several hundred threats" aimed at Bragg and his office in recent weeks. A couple dozen of the messages were considered to be directly threatening serious harm to Bragg, the source said.

Bragg sent an email to his office acknowledging the difficult week.

“I know it hasn’t been easy,” he wrote in the email, with all of the “press attention and security around our office,” and thanked everyone for their “strength and professionalism during this time.”

“We will continue to apply the law evenly and fairly,” he wrote.

In a statement, the DA's office said the letter “was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance.”

New York Police Department (NYPD) officers outside the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in New York on March. 24, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Markings on the envelope indicate it was mailed from Orlando, Florida earlier this week, the sources said. It was postmarked on Tuesday, the sources said.

The letter comes in the wake of Trump announcing — falsely — that he would be arrested in the probe this past Tuesday and that people should "protest." His rhetoric has become more heated in the days since, including warning on his social media website early Friday of "potential death and destruction" if the DA indicts him.

An indictment in the case could come down as soon as next week, as there are indications the investigation is in its final stages. NBC News reported last week that law enforcement officials had already begun preparing security precautions in the event of a possible indictment in discussions that include the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the DA's office.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com