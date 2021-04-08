Manhattan DA takes financial records from Trump CFO's former daughter-in-law

Ivana Saric
·2 min read
Investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Thursday seized several boxes and a laptop computer's worth of financial records as part of their ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump's financial dealings, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The materials come from Jennifer Weisselberg, who is closely connected to the Trump Organization. She is the ex-wife of employee Barry Weisselberg and the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer as well as its most senior serving non-family member.

  • The move highlights how deep the investigation aims to go.

Details: Jennifer Weisselberg is cooperating in the investigation and was complying with a grand jury subpoena that asked her to turn over all financial records connected to the Trump Organization and Wollman Rink, an ice rink in Central Park that Barry Weisselberg managed for the Trump Organization, per the Post.

  • “My knowledge of the documents and my voice connect the flow of money from various banks and from personal finances that bleed directly into the Trump Organization,” she told the Post in an interview.

  • She added that she had previously turned over her ex-husband's tax returns, bank transaction documents and statements of net worth.

  • She also turned in "copies of Wollman Rink checks from private events" that she claims were incorrectly deposited.

Her lawyer, Duncan Levin, told the Post that Jennifer Weisselberg has turned in all the documents that have been requested, but that the team is continuing to review documents that might prove helpful and might be submitted later.

Flashback: In February, the Manhattan DA seized millions of pages of former President Trump's tax and financial records.

