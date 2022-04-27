Manhattan dad charged with murdering infant daughter after she suffers fractured skull in beating

A Manhattan man has been charged with murdering his infant daughter after doctors determined she suffered a fractured skull and was beaten to death, police said Wednesday.

Ceferino Sanchez, 34, was previously involved in a 2006 fatality in Hudson County, New Jersey in which he was charged with endangering the welfare of a child then acquitted, police sources said.

On Monday, police said they responded to New York University Hospital, where at 10:40 a.m. 3-month-old Cairo Sanchez-Dixon died.

Sanchez had taken little Cairo there following an incident Sunday night at their apartment in the Vladeck Houses on Madison St. on the Lower East Side.

Sanchez claimed that while he was feeding Cairo on the couch her bottle dropped to the ground, sources said. Cairo then also started to fall but he grabbed her by the head to prevent her from getting hurt, according to his version of events.

Doctors, however, told police the infant had a fractured skull and that the injury was consistent with an assault.

The father, who has no previous arrest record in the city, is charged with murder, manslaughter and assault.

The baby’s 33-year-old mother, who was in the apartment at the time, was not charged. She at first did not explain to authorities what happened because she is afraid of Sanchez, sources said.

The couple’s 3-year-old son, also home at the time of the incident, was removed from the apartment by the Administration for Children’s Services.

Police said the mother and father have no previous domestic violence history.

Details of the prior New Jersey case were not immediately clear.