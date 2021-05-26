The Manhattan DA's assembling of a grand jury likely means its Trump investigation is in the 'home stretch,' former federal prosecutor says

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File

  • The Manhattan DA has reportedly convened a grand jury in his Trump Org. investigation.

  • A former federal prosecutor said this appears to show the investigation is in an advanced stage.

  • Renato Mariotti said "charges are on the horizon," though it doesn't necessarily mean Trump will be.

  See more stories on Insider's business page.

A former federal prosecutor said the reports that Manhattan district attorney had assembled a grand jury is a sign that its investigation into former President Donald Trump was in its "home stretch."

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Cyrus Vance Jr. has convened a grand jury as his office investigates whether the Trump Organization violated New York state law, among other major points of examination.

Renato Mariotti tweeted Tuesday: "The mere fact that a special grand jury was empaneled does not mean that any particular person will be charged. It does not necessarily mean that Trump himself will be charged."

"But it is fair to say that Vance's investigation is far along and that charges are on the horizon."

"This is the second sign in recent days that Vance's investigation has entered the home stretch."

Read more: A grand jury has reportedly been convened in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into Trump

Read the original article on Business Insider

