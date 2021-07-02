  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Manhattan DA's bombshell indictment against Trump's company and CFO is just the tip of the iceberg

Sonam Sheth
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
trump
Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • The indictment against Trump Org. and its CFO could be the beginning of a legal tornado for Trump.

  • Experts say the speed with which prosecutors handed down the indictment is bad news for Trump.

  • He's also facing the possibility of other employees flipping, and his company taking a huge financial hit.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Manhattan district attorney's office on Thursday dropped a highly anticipated indictment against the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO, Allen Weisselberg. The sweeping 25-page document charged the defendants with 15 felonies including scheme to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny, tax fraud, and falsifying business records.

On its face, the indictment isn't perilous for former President Donald Trump, who has spent the last several months accusing the DA's office of political persecution while privately expressing alarm about the case. He wasn't charged with any crimes this week and he was not the unindicted co-conspirator mentioned in the document. Weisselberg and the Trump Organization both pleaded not guilty.

That said, Thursday's development could signal potentially serious legal and financial problems for the ex-president down the road.

The first and most risky possibility is that Trump himself could be charged if investigators discover that he engaged in criminal conduct. The probe is still ongoing, and prosecutors named him several times in the indictment while laying out the facts of the case. Carey Dunne, one of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s top deputies, also mentioned Trump at Weisselberg's arraignment Thursday.

"This was a 15-year-long tax fraud scheme," he said. "Contrary to a statement from the former CEO, this was not a standard tax plan."

Dunne also appeared to hint at Trump's role in some of the alleged illicit activity outlined in the indictment, saying, "The former CEO signed, himself, many of the illegal compensation checks" to Weisselberg.

"One might've thought before today: They're charging Weisselberg b/c they don't have goods on Trump," tweeted Daniel Hemel, a professor at the University of Chicago Law School, when the indictment was unsealed. "They've got goods on Trump."

donald trump allen weisselberg
Trump and Allen Weisselberg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri//File Photo

A speedy indictment and the looming danger of additional cooperators

Another sign of trouble for the former president is the speed with which the DA's office came down with the indictment. Vance opened the investigation in 2019 but prosecutors gained access to the documents they needed just a few months ago.

"It's not going to be lost on Trump's lawyers that the government showed with this indictment how quickly they were able to put together what looks like a very solid case, considering how short a time they've had Trump and his company's records," said Patrick Cotter, a former federal prosecutor who was on the team that convicted the Gambino crime family boss John Gotti.

"If you're Trump and all your records are now in the hands of prosecutors and they've come back this quickly with an indictment against your company and your CFO, that's going to make you pause and realize that if you've done anything illegal, there's a very good chance these prosecutors will find it," Cotter added.

Then there's the fact that the first person hit with criminal charges was Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief bookkeeper who's been described as Trump's "disciple" because of his allegiance to the former president.

"Loyalty is a powerful force, and Weisselberg's personal and professional connection with Trump and Trump's family is a long-standing one that goes back several decades," said Jens David Ohlin, a dean at Cornell Law School.

This week's indictment is the first big test of that loyalty.

"Any time your close confidants or people who know you or your business well for an extended period of time are criminally prosecuted, that's dangerous," Cotter said. "If any of those people know something that can get you into trouble, they'll obviously be tempted to cooperate with the government."

Weisselberg, for his part, has stayed mum, and experts speculated before the indictment dropped that he may have been holding out for the best deal possible. Some also suggested he refused to cooperate because Trump employs his son, Barry, and the Trump Organization provides the Weisselbergs with various financial perks known as fringe benefits.

Aside from his loyalty to Trump, Weisselberg and his lawyers may just have done the math and decided it was better not to flip. If he went to trial and was convicted a few years down the line, the judge would likely grant some leniency because of Weisselberg's age of 73, his status as a first-time, nonviolent offender, and the fact that the amount of income he's accused of evading taxes on is not astronomically high as far as white collar cases go.

Allen Weisselberg entering court.
Allen Weisselberg (C) former US President Donald Trumps company chief financial officer arrives to attend the hearing for the criminal case at the criminal court in lower Manhattan in New York on July 1, 2021. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/Getty Images

But that calculus could change - and Trump could find himself in hot water - if investigators dig up more evidence against Weisselberg and hit him with additional charges.

"What's happening right now is there's a standoff between prosecutors and Weisselberg," said Randy Zelin, a criminal defense attorney at Wilk Auslander LLP. "The prosecutors know they need cooperators. They need the Allen Weisselbergs of the world who know where all the bodies are buried. So indicting him is prosecutors' way of saying, 'OK, we didn't get your attention before when we asked you to cooperate voluntarily. Do we have your attention now?'"

Investigators could also bring charges against other Trump Organization employees, many of whom prosecutors said received the same type of untaxed benefits Weisselberg did.

"As prosecutors go through this evidence and threaten other company executives, they may not all be guys in their 70s," Cotter said. "They might be in the prime of their life and they're going to think about the fact that they could go to jail for five, six, seven years if they get the wrong judge. Those are the guys that may have more motivation to cooperate."

Vance's case could hit Trump where it hurts: his finances

There are also financial challenges Trump may have to consider in the future, even if he isn't criminally charged.

If the Trump Organization goes to trial and is convicted of the charges it was indicted for, the criminal court will very likely impose significant fines on the company, and civil tax agencies would be able to use that conviction to get financial judgments against the Trump Organization.

"With tax evasion, what the IRS does, and what I always tell people, is figure out what amount you cheated on your taxes with, you double it, and that's probably what you're going to end up paying," Cotter said. "So the corporation would take a serious financial hit. As for how that affects Trump personally, it's hard to say, but there are absolutely significant, not bankruptcy-causing, but significant financial implications if his company loses. As the owner slash shareholder, Trump would share in that loss."

The Trump Organization issued a lengthy statement after Thursday's indictment saying the investigation "is not about the law; this is about politics."

Trump himself also released a statement, saying, "Do people see the Radical Left prosecutors, and what they are trying to do to 75M+++ Voters and Patriots, for what it is?"

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's company, CFO charged in tax fraud case

    Donald Trump's longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and lawyers for the former U.S. president's company walked out of Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday after pleading not guilty to what New York prosecutors called "a sweeping and audacious illegal payment scheme."NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL LETITIA JAMES: "The indictment speaks for itself."The Trump Organization and Weisselberg were charged with 15 criminal counts, including tax fraud and falsifying business records, in an alleged scheme that stretches back to 2005 to defraud federal, state and local tax authorities by awarding "off the books" benefits to company executives to avoid paying taxes.TRUMP LAWYER ALAN FUTERFAS: "We're certainly hopeful that there will not be significant effects." Lawyers for the Trump Organization told reporters that the company was "very optimistic" the indictment would not significantly hurt the former president's business, and claimed repeatedly that the still-ongoing investigation was politically motivated. FUTERFAS: "If the name of this company was something else, I don't think these charges would have been brought." Prosecutors said at Thursday's arraignment that the alleged scheme "was orchestrated by the most senior executives who were financially benefiting themselves and the company." According to the indictment, Weisselberg, who has worked for Trump for 48 years, allegedly concealed more than $1.7 million in income including rent for a Manhattan apartment, lease payments for two Mercedes Benz vehicles and tuition for family members. While Trump himself was not charged, the case could complicate what appears to be a likely 2024 White House run. The former president, who has denied wrongdoing, said in a statement: "The political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment, continues. It is dividing our Country like never before!" Trump also faces at least 17 other investigations and lawsuits, including a criminal probe into whether Trump tried to improperly influence Georgia election officials in last year's vote.

  • Trump Org., CFO indicted on tax fraud charges

    Donald Trump’s company and its longtime finance chief were charged Thursday in what prosecutors called a “sweeping and audacious” tax fraud scheme. (July 1)

  • Biden backs removing sexual assault, harassment cases from military chain of command

    President Joe Biden has announced his support for the recommendation that prosecution of sexual assaults and sexual harassment cases be removed from the military chain of command in favor of independent prosecutors to handle those cases. Recommended by an independent civilian panel that looked at sexual assault in the military, the change has been long been supported by advocates for sexual assault victims who say it will improve the handling of sexual assault allegations. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had already announced that he backed the same recommendation made by the Independent Review Commission on Sexual Assault on the Military when the group presented him with recommendations.

  • Ex-Prosecutor Spots Trump 2016 Debate Boast That May ‘Come Back To Haunt Him’

    Trump's brag about taxes to Hillary Clinton may not age well, suggested former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.

  • NBA Rumors: 'Really good market' for Celtics' Marcus Smart

    Will the Celtics trade Marcus Smart? On The Bill Simmons Podcast, Chris Mannix says there's a "really good market" for the C's guard.

  • Milan Lucic: Canucks 'woke up the Big, Bad Bruins' in 2011

    The Camera Guys are joined by Milan Lucic to talk about the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup run and how the Vancouver Canucks couldn't match their style.

  • Transfer news: Gilmour to Norwich, Soumare to Leicester, Perraud to Saints; Man United sign duo

    My word, it has been a busy start to July in terms of Premier League transfer news.

  • PFF names Raiders roster among the worst in NFL

    PFF names Raiders roster among the worst in NFL

  • Southgate urges England to seize Euro 2020 'opportunity'

    Gareth Southgate has warned his England players not to rest on their laurels as they aim to reach the Euro 2020 semi-finals with a victory against Ukraine on Saturday.

  • Karsten Warholm breaks 400m hurdles world record

    Two-time world champion Karsten Warholm broke a 29-year-old world record in the 400m hurdles, the longest-standing record in men's track.

  • US halts all federal executions amid review of capital punishment

    Attorney general orders temporary pause following historic use of death penalty under Trump administration The attorney general, Merrick Garland, said that that all in the US justice system must be treated ‘fairly and humanely’. Photograph: Patrick Semansky/AP The US attorney general has imposed a moratorium on all federal executions while the justice department reviews its policies and procedures on capital punishment. Civil rights and criminal justice advocates have been pushing for a halt fol

  • Idaho reveals details of governor’s plan to send State Police troopers to Mexico border

    The troopers will head to Arizona next week, the governor’s office announced Thursday.

  • Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Raise Eyebrows With Responses To Trump Org Charges

    Donald Trump's sons left some people puzzled over their defenses to the charges filed against the Trump family business.

  • This U.S. city has the highest share of superrich residents in the world — and it’s not San Francisco, New York or Seattle

    If you’re hoping to mingle with multimillionaires this summer, you can skip the Hamptons and Lake Como. Where you’re most likely to bump into an “ultra-high-net-worth” person, someone who’s worth more than $30 million, is San Jose, Calif., according to the latest Wealth-X World Ultra Wealth Report. San Jose, some 90 minutes by commuter rail south of San Francisco, tops the list of cities around the globe with the highest concentrations of ultrawealthy residents.

  • Trip to the Dominican Republic turns into a vacation from hell: ‘We’ve lost everything’

    It was supposed to be an eight-day getaway, a chance for three South Florida brothers to reconnect with family living in the Dominican Republic amid coronavirus lockdowns and quarantine.

  • Mary Trump Reveals The Family Members Most Likely To Turn Against Donald Trump

    The former president's niece names names after the Trump Organization criminal indictment.

  • Michael Cohen Explains Why He Thinks Trump's '9 Lives' Have Run Out

    Trump's former fixer spoke on CNN about the indictment of the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

  • Gamer’s 69PWNDU vanity license plate is ‘offensive,’ Tennessee says. Now she’s suing

    Leah Gilliam said her constitutional rights were violated when state officials revoked the vanity plate she’s had for more than a decade.

  • Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

    The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border.