Manhattan driver who struck cyclist and three pedestrians, killing one, was drunk, is charged with manslaughter: NYPD

A driver who slammed into a cyclist and three pedestrians in Manhattan, killing one of them, was drunk and has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday.

Mahbub Ali, 26, crashed his Hyundai Sonata in Gramercy Park just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, sending pedestrians running for cover.

He was awaiting arraignment Monday in Manhattan Criminal Court on charges of vehicular manslaughter, DWI and assault. He has no prior arrests, police said.

Zipping uptown on Third Ave., Ali fatally struck a 23-year-old man in the marked crosswalk at E. 21s St., then swerved to the right and hit an 18-year-old man turning onto the avenue on his e-bike, police said.

Ali then mounted the sidewalk, his car’s right tires hitting two more pedestrians, a man, 21, and a woman, 26. before slamming into a parked unoccupied van.

All the victims were rushed by medics to Bellevue Medical Center. The pedestrian in the crosswalk could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

The other two pedestrians are in stable condition with leg injuries, as is the driver’s front seat passenger, a 25-year-old woman. The man on the e-bike has leg and back injuries and is also stable.

Ali lives in Astoria, Queens, according to cops. He was not hurt in the crash and was taken into police custody at the scene.

A doorman who works near the scene described noise from the crash as “an explosion like a bomb,” saying, “It rattled my door.”

“A man was on the ground. He wasn’t moving — he was gone,” the doorman added. “A woman was on the floor. She has two broken legs, she was screaming.”