Manhattan financier busted on charges of drugging, raping 14-year-old girl for six months

A Manhattan financier repeatedly raped a 14-year-old girl over a six-month stretch after targeting her on social media, with his sordid abuse exposed only after the victim survived a hotel room drug overdose, prosecutors said.

Accused predator Michael Olson, 54, was slapped with 17 charges, including five felony counts of rape, with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declaring the ongoing investigation revealed his similar contact with “numerous” other children.

Olson, employed by Dwight Mortgage Trust, paid the teen victim $700 a week after meeting the girl on Instagram, where he lured her in with the promise of a gift card to buy new clothes, prosecutors said Thursday.

The man repeatedly raped the teen at hotels in Manhattan and Queens, while traveling with the girl to Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Miami under the pretense that she was actually his daughter, officials charged.

Olson used his own name as they flew around the country, and identified the victim by her first name and his last name while purchasing airfare for their trips, officials said.

The defendant was immediately fired Thursday after his employer learned of the shocking charges.

“The allegations are horrific and our hearts go out to the victims and their families,” the company said in a statement. “We will cooperate fully with any request by law enforcement regarding Mr. Olson.”

The victim was found inside a Manhattan hotel room with Olson when EMS responded to the May 26 overdose call, with the drugs ketamine, cocaine and Xanax found at the scene, officials said.

The girl recovered at a local hospital, with Olson arrested on the multiple charges of rape, criminal sexual act, aggravated patronizing of a minor for prostitution and criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child.

“My office is actively investigating these (additional) allegations and the potential that the defendant’s criminal conduct reaches farther than the charges contained in the indictment,” said Bragg.