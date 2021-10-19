Manhattan Instagram model Genie Exum, who recently flashed breasts at cops, arrested for stabbing boyfriend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A Manhattan Instagram model who recently flashed her breasts in front of an NYPD cop car has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend, police said Tuesday.

Genie Exum, 22, allegedly attacked her boyfriend during an argument inside an apartment on 10th Ave. in Midtown about 6:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

As the two yelled at each other, Exum picked up a kitchen knife and jammed it into her boyfriend’s back and arm, according to cops.

The boyfriend was taken to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Exum was awaiting arraignment for assault in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday.

The blonde bombshell entertains Twitter users and her 34,000 Instagram followers with scantily clad pictures of herself, usually in bikinis. She also has an OnlyFans account.

Last month, she lifted her shirt, exposing her bare breasts for the camera as she stood in front of an NYPD cop car. “Caption this,” she wrote on the racy Instragram post.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Family dog attacks and kills 6-month-old in Tennessee, officials say

    Deputies said the “aggressive” animal was later put down.

  • SC judge denies Alex Murdaugh bond in missing $3.4M case, orders psychiatric evaluation

    Judge Clifton Newman denied bond for Alex Murdaugh in the missing $3.4 million owed to Gloria Satterfield’s heirs Tuesday. Newman said he’ll reconsider Murdaugh’s bond after he undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

  • Hearing in Artiles case delayed 2 months, state says investigation is ‘ongoing’

    A circuit court judge on Tuesday delayed one of Miami’s most high-profile public corruption cases another 60 days after the state attorney’s office in Miami requested more time to gather reports requested by the defense.

  • Bodycam video shows deputy rescue a 3-year-old hiding from fire

    Bodycam video shows deputy rescue a 3-year-old hiding from fire

  • NYC will soon have Moderna and J&J COVID booster shots available

    Mayor de Blasio and top city health officials unveiled tentative plans Monday to roll out booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, but said they are still waiting on formal approvals from the federal government before moving forward. The Food and Drug Administration granted tentative approvals for both boosters last week and along with the Centers for Disease Control ...

  • Parent asks if it's 'tacky' to link to Amazon wishlist on 1-year-old's birthday party

    A parent planning for their 1-year-old's birthday party is wondering if they can provide guests with an Amazon wishlist. And parents are torn. Posted to the Subreddit r/Parenting, the parent explains their position:. "Is it pretentious to link an Amazon wish list [on] the invite to the party? I'm planning on phrasing it as 'suggested gifts if they need ideas'. "I just really don't want more goofy electronic toys. He has so many already that we haven't even [taken] some of the ones we got for the baby shower/Christmas out of their packaging. "I am afraid of seeming entitled or like I am expecting people to get him these gifts if I link the wish list though". Redditors were torn on whether or not mentioning gifts on the invitation was acceptable. "I think it’s tacky to expect gifts from people. Gifts are nice but not a prerequisite to attending a party. That’s the vibe that we like to give off when having a party," one user wrote. "I think it’s 100% fine. I love when people give a list. It makes it so much easier to get a gift. I hate trying to figure out what to get," another user answered

  • Detoxing the Taliban way: Inside the clinic where Afghanistan's addicts are forced into withdrawal

    With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the haunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the Taliban brace for 45 days of painful withdrawal.

  • Trump deposed under oath in lawsuit over 2015 protest

    Former President Trump was questioned under oath for several hours on Monday in a deposition related to a 2015 lawsuit, CNN reports.Why it matters: The suit alleges that Trump's security guards assaulted six people outside Trump Tower in New York while they were protesting Trump's derogatory comments about Mexico and Mexican immigrants.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeLawyers for the protesters, who are of Mexican origin, wanted

  • Woman faces backlash after sharing ‘selfish’ reason for going through boyfriend’s phone

    A woman felt like her boyfriend didn't open up to her enough — so she went through his phone. She consulted Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum about her behavior. Her boyfriend has always been reserved. When he left his phone unlocked around her, she seized the opportunity to snoop. She didn't like what she discovered and confronted him about it. "I went onto his Notes app. There were entries about his grievances with parents and relatives, and some entries about meeting me and our relationship". "I started crying because a lot of the things he wrote, particularly revolving around his ex and his parents, were quite sad" . However, her boyfriend didn't react to the invasion of privacy the way she had hoped. "His expression instantly shifted into one of anger. I said that this wouldn't be a problem if he was just more open with me. He got even angrier and asked me to leave" . Reddit users thought the girlfriend was in the wrong. "You betrayed him," a user said. "I can not mentally process that she has come here saying she feels betrayed," another wrote

  • Toddler hiding under blankets in house fire is rescued by Florida deputy, video shows

    “I love my mom,” were the child’s first words.

  • Manslaughter conviction of woman who had miscarriage sparks outrage

    The state argued that the woman's use of methamphetamine caused her miscarriage, despite an autopsy finding no evidence this was the case.

  • Tennessee-Ole Miss crew members officiated Mississippi State-Memphis game

    Tennessee-Ole Miss crew members officiated in the controversial Mississippi State-Memphis game.

  • US Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska expects to be indicted

    U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska expects to be charged with lying to the FBI while federal agents were investigating campaign contributions funneled to him from a Nigerian billionaire, the nine-term Republican said as he proclaimed his innocence and promised to fight the charges. In a YouTube video posted Monday night, Fortenberry said he was “shocked” and “stunned” by the allegations and asked his supporters to rally behind him. Knowingly making false statements to a federal agent is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • A man was ambushed by US marshals at his hotel room after being mistaken for missing person Brian Laundrie

    Severin Beckwith was napping in his hotel room when US marshals kicked down his door mistaking him for Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • Brian Laundrie lookalike claims US Marshals burst into hotel room

    U.S. Marshals allegedly broke into the hotel room of an Ithaca, New York, man bearing a resemblance to Brian Laundrie, the missing fiance and traveling partner to Gabby Petito, who was found dead by homicide in Wyoming.

  • Woman jailed for throwing killer litter from 50th floor in CBD after tiff with boyfriend

    A Peruvian female teacher was jailed for seven weeks for throwing killer litter from her 50th-storey unit after

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.