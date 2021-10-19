Manhattan Instagram model Genie Exum, who recently flashed breasts at cops, arrested for stabbing boyfriend

A Manhattan Instagram model who recently flashed her breasts in front of an NYPD cop car has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend, police said Tuesday.

Genie Exum, 22, allegedly attacked her boyfriend during an argument inside an apartment on 10th Ave. in Midtown about 6:45 p.m. Monday, officials said.

As the two yelled at each other, Exum picked up a kitchen knife and jammed it into her boyfriend’s back and arm, according to cops.

The boyfriend was taken to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Exum was awaiting arraignment for assault in Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday.

The blonde bombshell entertains Twitter users and her 34,000 Instagram followers with scantily clad pictures of herself, usually in bikinis. She also has an OnlyFans account.

Last month, she lifted her shirt, exposing her bare breasts for the camera as she stood in front of an NYPD cop car. “Caption this,” she wrote on the racy Instragram post.