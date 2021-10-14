Manhattan’s lawmen: The task before Damien Williams and, probably soon, Alvin Bragg

Monday was the first day on the job for the new U.S. attorney for the Southern District in Manhattan. The man stepping up to the task makes history: Damien Williams is the first Black person to head the most important federal prosecutor’s office in America. This comes as Alvin Bragg, the Democratic nominee and overwhelming general election favorite, is poised to become Manhattan’s first Black district attorney.

Such milestones are worth celebrating in a nation in the throes of an overdue reckoning about how disproportionate enforcement of criminal laws has fallen hardest on Black Americans. But as Williams and Bragg — two very different men in two very different jobs — no doubt understand, they will be judged not by symbolism, but by results: convicting criminals, wisely recalibrating the scales of justice and helping make Manhattan, where violence is up sharply over last year, safer.

Williams is a crackerjack career prosecutor who came up through the office’s ranks. As former co-chief of its securities fraud unit, he will pursue high-level financial crimes. Having prosecuted Shelly Silver and Rep. Chris Collins, we also expect a strong focus public corruption, always welcome in New York.

He must also ensure he partners productively with locals to go after violent crime. Virulent street gangs and determined terrorists come with the territory.

Bragg, in contrast to his federal counterpart, is running for Manhattan DA as a Black man confronting an entrenched legacy of racism, foregrounding the fact that he had a gun “pointed at me six times as a kid,” three of which were by members of the NYPD. He pledges to dismantle an overly punitive approach that fuels too much incarceration both pre- and post-conviction.

There’s merit to some of his analysis, but he must simultaneously learn from the failures of progressive prosecutors from Baltimore to Chicago to San Francisco: Jail and prison ought not always be the answer, but prosecution is typically a prerequisite to laying down clear consequences — without which crime cannot be curbed.