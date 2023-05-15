Manhattan’s Luxury Home Market Just Had Its Strongest Sales Week in a Year

Real estate shoppers are snapping up luxury homes in Manhattan at a rapid pace.

In the past week ending on Sunday, the borough saw 40 properties with an asking price of $4 million or more that went into contract, according to a new luxury housing report by Olshan Realty. With an average price of $7.5 million, these sales make it the strongest week of 2023 so far—and the largest since May 2022, when 43 contracts were signed.

More from Robb Report

The top deal of the past week was a 3,173-square-foot, three-bedroom condo at 15 Central Park West, located near the south end of Central Park that was listed for $26.5 million. The building itself, designed by architect Robert A. M. Stern, includes a 14,000-square-foot gym with a 75-foot pool, a private residents-only restaurant, a library, and an outdoor terrace. The report noted residences in the property have often been ranked in the top two deals in its weekly dispatch.

In second place sat a West Village condo duplex on Barrow Street that had an asking price of $17.5 million, the report stated. It spans 4,287 square feet and contains four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a bright kitchen surrounded by a 1,992-square-foot terrace. Located in the Keller, a former 1898 maritime hotel turned into a luxe boutique residence that contains just 24 units on seven different floors, the residence also has a prime waterfront view.

The Keller has seen plenty of success as of late. Four contracts in building were reported last week at $4 million and above. In fact, 50 percent of the building has already been sold, “underscoring the high demand for luxury West Village properties,” the report noted.

The development is hopefully a healthy sign for the luxury market. In January, Robb Report reported that high-end real estate sales were suffering due to inflation, rising interest rates, and looming fears of a recession. And more recently, PropertyShark, another real estate database, revealed the Big Apple’s most expensive neighborhoods. The title of priciest neighborhood went to Hudson Yards, with a $5.729 million median home price. The second most expensive was TriBeCa, which posted a $3.5 million median sale price.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.