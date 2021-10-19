Manhattan man arrested for arson for throwing two Molotov cocktails

Oct. 19—Police arrested a Manhattan man after he allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails in Aggieville on Monday.

Matthew Spooner, 36, 2013 College Heights Road, is in Riley County Jail with no bond for two counts of aggravated arson and two counts of criminal use of explosives. Police said Spooner's motives for throwing the explosives weren't clear.

Spooner allegedly threw the first Molotov cocktail at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the back patio of O'Malley's. Police listed a 31-year-old female employee as a victim.

The damage to the property was approximately $950.

The Manhattan Fire Department originally responded to the call as an electrical fire. During the response, fire investigators indicated the fire appeared to be arson.

A second instance occurred at 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Laramie Street at an unidentified building. Police listed a 55-year-old man as the victim.

A witness told police Spooner threw the device at the building. A Molotov cocktail is a homemade exposive using some sort of flammable liquid in a container.

The property damage was estimated at $100.

Neither incident led to injuries.

The Riley County Police Department, with the help of the Kansas State Police Department, detained Spooner at 8:20 p.m. in the Aggieville area.