Manhattan man arrested on child exploitation charge

The Manhattan Mercury, Kan.
·1 min read

May 27—City government officials confirmed Wednesday that a former recreation supervisor is no longer employed by the department after he was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office arrested Zachariah Bayless, 31, of rural Manhattan, Pottawatomie County, last week on one count of sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18, according a statement from Sheriff Shane Jager.

Zachariah Bayless turned himself into the Pottawatomie County Jail in Westmoreland. Officials said the alleged crimes occurred between December 2020 and May 2021.

Bayless' bond was set at $25,000. The sheriff's office continues to investigate the case.

Bayless worked in the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department. Officials did not say when he stopped working or give the circumstances of his departure.

Recommended Stories

  • Bucks Co. officer arrested on child porn charges

    A Bucks County police officer from Montgomery County was hailed a hero last year for rescuing a horse from a barn fire. He is now facing child pornography charges.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • UFO whistleblower claims Pentagon threatened him after leaking military reports

    Elizondo says he and his family are facing both personal and professional pressures

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Video reveals moment passenger knocked out flight attendant’s teeth in clash over masks

    Woman charged for causing serious battery harm to flight attendant, one in a record string of attacks in industry

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • GPs warn they are being overwhelmed by ‘tsunami’ of patients

    Doctors are being deluged by a "tsunami" of patients, GPs say, with many who needed care during the Covid pandemic only accessing it after their condition had worsened. Prof Martin Marshall, the chairman of the Royal College of GPs, said the situation had reached "crisis proportions" for many practices, which were struggling to cope with the number of patients seeking help. Earlier this month, NHS officials ordered the abolition of a system of "total triage", which meant those seeking to see their GP were increasingly discouraged and told they must have an online or phone consultation first. During the last year, the total number of appointments in primary care fell by 10 per cent, with a major shift towards virtual consultations. Analysis of NHS figures by the Health Foundation shows that, over 12 months, the proportion seen in practices fell from 79 per cent to 54 per cent in the last year.

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

    Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house of his long-time business manager in suburban Indianapolis. Uncomfortable, perhaps, at the oversized rocks, Sato jokes he can still squeeze a third championship ring on one more finger.

  • Hong Kong electoral reform: LegCo passes 'patriots' law

    The electoral reform keeps "unpatriotic" figures from power and tightens China's grip on Hong Kong.

  • Uber recognises union for first time in landmark deal

    Trade union GMB can negotiate for drivers after it was recognised by the ride-hailing giant.

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • Wall Street bank CEOs face fee criticism in second round with Congress

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The heads of major U.S. retail banks faced renewed criticism Thursday from Democratic lawmakers who said financial institutions should not have charged Americans billions of dollars in overdraft and other fees during the pandemic. Testifying before Congress for the second time this week, the CEOs of JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo highlighted their banks' efforts to waive fees and offer more affordable accounts after Senator Elizabeth Warren attacked them over the costs. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who bore the brunt of Warren's ire during Wednesday's Senate hearing, said his bank waived $400 million in overdraft fees for customers who asked for help since the pandemic began.

  • OnPolitics: Back-and-forth on infrastructure

    Republican senators leading infrastructure talks with the Biden administration released a nearly $1 trillion counteroffer Thursday.

  • Letters to the Editor: Readers debate the future of traffic, buses on Nicholasville Road

    Op-ed off target Barry Saturday’s recent op-ed frightens readers that bus rapid transit will ruin their way of life. He focuses on how few people use the bus system in Lexington, claiming it is a waste of our tax dollars. But the poor performance of our current public transportation is not an argument against creating good transportation options. Those who are unhappy with Lextran should be in favor of improving it. While Barry correctly connects transportation and housing, he comes to the wrong conclusion. Expanding the urban service boundary is not good for the city, and Barry mistakenly undervalues the agricultural economy of our county — which accounts for $2.3 billion in economic activity. Expansion is a bad option when there is so much vacant or underdeveloped space within the boundary. Lexington should reallocate and redesign space accordingly so there is more space for housing, public use and enjoyment.

  • India plans to study effectiveness of AstraZeneca, Bharat Biotech vaccines

    India's main health agency will start a study next week to examine the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's vaccine and the homegrown shot Covaxin against coronavirus, a scientist said on Wednesday. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will review 3,000-5,000 people above 45 years of age, of which up to 80% will be those who have taken the AstraZeneca vaccine made locally by the Serum Institute of India. The rest will have taken Covaxin jointly developed by local firm Bharat Biotech and ICMR.

  • Farmers should not fear Australia trade deal, UK minister says

    Trade minister Greg Hands says UK farmers should "be positive, not fearful" of Australia agreement.

  • Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident. In his first comments after what some European politicians described as a "state-sponsored hijacking" on Sunday, Lukashenko said he had acted legally and in accordance with all international norms, but that 'ill-wishers' were trying to use the plane episode to try to undermine his rule. "As we predicted our ill-wishers from outside the country and from inside the country changed their methods of attack on the state," Lukashenko told parliament.