Manhattan man arrested on child exploitation charge

May 27—City government officials confirmed Wednesday that a former recreation supervisor is no longer employed by the department after he was arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office arrested Zachariah Bayless, 31, of rural Manhattan, Pottawatomie County, last week on one count of sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 18, according a statement from Sheriff Shane Jager.

Zachariah Bayless turned himself into the Pottawatomie County Jail in Westmoreland. Officials said the alleged crimes occurred between December 2020 and May 2021.

Bayless' bond was set at $25,000. The sheriff's office continues to investigate the case.

Bayless worked in the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department. Officials did not say when he stopped working or give the circumstances of his departure.