Manhattan man arrested in Topeka for murder

Sep. 25—A Manhattan man is in jail Saturday after Topeka police arrested him in connection with the murder of his wife.

The Riley County Police Department in a written statement said the Topeka police arrested Kamahl Bobian, 27, for allegedly killing Shanell Bobian of Manhattan, also 27.

RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote told The Mercury he doesn't know the manner of death.

Shortly before 6. a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report in the 400 block of South 12th Street of a man who had possibly murdered a female family member and left the scene.

They identified Kamahl Bobian as the suspect and sent out a notice to neighboring law enforcement agencies. Kamahl Bobian was apprehended by Topeka police just before 7:30 a.m. after wrecking his vehicle near the intersection of I-70 and West First Avenue in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department is holding Kamahl Bobian. He will be extradited to Riley County jail.

Shanell Bobian's body was found at another location. RCPD will not release that location because it is an active investigation, officials said in the statement.