Manhattan parking garage worker grazed in head wrestles gun away and shoots suspected crook

A Midtown Manhattan parking garage attendant shot a would-be thief with the suspect’s own gun during a desperate struggle in Midtown, and cops wound up charging both men with attempted murder.

Despite the initial charges filed by the NYPD, a representative from the Manhattan D.A.’s office said a decision hasn’t been made on what charges prosecutors will pursue against whom in the bloody Saturday morning clash.

Suspected thief Charles Rhodie, 59, was confronted by worker Moussa Diarra, 57, in the parking garage at W. 31st St. near Eighth Ave. about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

Rhodie allegedly pulled a gun on Diarra, firing four times and grazing the garage attendant in the head, police said. Diarra managed to wrestle the gun from Rhodie and fired back twice, blasting Rhodie in the chest, cops said.

Police recovered the gun and charged both Rhodie and Diarra with attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Rhodie is also charged with burglary.

Medics took both men to Bellevue Hospital, where they were in stable condition.

A spokesperson for Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg said Sunday that prosecutors have not yet brought any charges in the case.