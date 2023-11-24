New Manhattan Project 3-part stamp comes out Dec. 1

Manhattan Project National Historical Park is releasing a new three-part park stamp to celebrate the entire park and its individual communities. The new stamp features line drawings of the B Reactor at Hanford, Washington; the Main Gate Park in Los Alamos, New Mexico; and the X-10 Graphite Reactor at Oak Ridge.

The new three-part stamp features line drawings of the B Reactor at Hanford, Main Gate Park in Los Alamos, and the X-10 Graphite Reactor at Oak Ridge.

The new three-part stamp will be available at park visitor centers starting on Dec. 1. Each park site will have its slice of the three-part park stamp. Collectors will need to visit all three park communities to complete the entire stamp. Upon request, the previous three-part stamp issued in 2015 is available for those who want to complete that stamp. The Oak Ridge park's visitor center is inside the Children's Museum of Oak Ridge.

The Manhattan Project ushered in the nuclear age with the development and deployment of the world’s first atomic bombs during World War II. Most of the research, innovation, production, and weapons fabrication occurred in those three primary centers of operation. The Manhattan Project National Historical Park has a presence and critical partnerships in each of these three communities.

“This stamp showcases a few of our key park resources, highlights the three park sites and communities, and reflects unity as one park that shares the sites, stories, and legacies of the Manhattan Project,” Park Superintendent Wendy Berhman stated in a news release.

The B Reactor at Hanford is the first full scale nuclear production reactor in the world. The X-10 Graphite Reactor at Oak Ridge was the second nuclear reactor ever built and the first to produce measurable amounts of plutonium. Both facilities are National historic landmarks. Main Gate Park featured for Los Alamos is a re-creation of the historic security gate all Manhattan Project workers passed through to enter Los Alamos. The U.S. Department of Energy owns and manages the B Reactor and X-10 Graphite Reactor in partnership with the National Park Service, the release stated.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: New Manhattan Project 3-part stamp comes out Dec. 1