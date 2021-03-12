Manhattan prosecutor who is investigating Trump will not seek re-election

FILE PHOTO: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. departs New York Criminal Court during the sexual assault trial of Harvey Weinstein
Tom Hals
·2 min read
By Tom Hals

(Reuters) - Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said on Friday he will not seek re-election in November, making it likely that his criminal investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump will be left for his successor.

The decision by Vance, 66, not to seek a fourth term raises questions about the potential timing for the probe into Trump, who remains popular among many Republicans and if indicted would be the first former president to face criminal prosecution.

That probe has accelerated since Republican Trump lost his bid for a second term to President Joe Biden, a Democrat.

It got a big boost last month when Vance's office finally obtained eight years of Trump's tax returns after an 18-month court battle, including two trips to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump's accountants at Mazars USA LLP turned over millions of pages of documents including the tax returns, business records and communications.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former lawyer and fixer, told Reuters he was going on Wednesday for a seventh interview with Vance's office as part of the investigation.

Vance's office has said in court filings it was investigating "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the former president's Trump Organization, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.

At least nine candidates have said they want to succeed Vance, who won his first term in 2009.

Vance gave no specific reason for his decision not to run again. "I never imagined myself as District Attorney for decades like my predecessors," he said in a statement. He had succeeded Robert Morgenthau, who over 35 years made the office a major crime-fighting agency in the country.

Vance has overseen many high-profile cases, including last year's conviction of Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein on rape and sexual assault charges.

Trump is also being investigated in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn that state's 2020 election results, a step that could lead to a criminal investigation by state and local authorities.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; Editing by Jonathan Stempel and Matthew Lewis)

    Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said he would go in for a seventh interview on Wednesday with the Manhattan district attorney’s office pursuing a criminal investigation into the former U.S. president. In a brief interview with Reuters, he likened a March 1 U.S. Supreme Court decision denying Trump's last-ditch effort to keep his tax records private to the “holy grail” for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.'s investigation into whether the Trump Organization committed financial crimes. After that ruling, Vance’s office obtained millions of pages of records from Trump's accountants at Mazars USA LLP, including tax returns and the business records on which they are based, and communications between the Trump Organization and its accountants.

    The veteran New York City prosecutor overseeing a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump said Friday that he won't seek reelection, opting against a primary fight with progressive candidates who say he's a relic, not a reformer. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. made the announcement in a memo to his staff, ending months of speculation about his future and almost certainly guaranteeing it'll be a brand-new D.A. who sees the Trump case through. Vance, a Democrat, counted Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction a year ago among his crowning achievements but faced withering criticism over other high-profile cases, including dropping rape charges against French financier Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011 and declining to prosecute Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. over fraud allegations in 2012.

    Cy Vance announced Friday he would not seek another term as Manhattan District Attorney, a position he used to prosecute Harvey Weinstein and investigate former President Donald Trump. Vance is departing this December after more than a decade atop one of the most prominent and powerful prosecutors’ offices in the country. It is expected he will either charge a crime or close the investigation of Trump before he leaves office.

  • Memories of Syria's war haunt family torn apart

    Seham Hamu lost her husband, son, and grand-daughter on the same night in 2016 when a missile struck their home.Still, she never left Douma, a former rebel stronghold outside Damascus where she was born and bred. It saw some of the fiercest fighting of the Syrian civil war that started a decade ago. I don't want to remember, she says of the anniversary. It was too cruel."I wish the war hadn't happened and we lived in peace, but this is God's will."Aged 74 and wheelchair-bound by a heart condition, Hamu looks after her son's four surviving children, a widowed daughter, another daughter, and her family. Before the war, her husband owned a mini-market and they were quite well-off.Her son-in-law, Yassin al-Afa, was a builder earning enough to support his family, now he's jobless and confined to his bed after back surgery. "Before the crisis we were working and providing for our household and there was always something to aim for."Their plight isn't unusual. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in Syria and millions more forced to flee their homes.President Bashar al-Assad survived the insurgency, and Douma is back under government control. Its streets are busy but battle-scarred.Umm Bashir al-Saour lives with her mother-in-law and four children. She was widowed in the last few days of the shelling.If only my husband hadn't left us, she says, but he did and we're poor.She washes and cuts up lettuce to deliver to local restaurants to make ends meet."It's too late for us now but I'm hoping things will get better for the children."After years of siege, Russian-backed aerial bombing forced the rebels to relinquish Douma in 2018. Many residents who fled to the Turkish-held north are not allowed back.

  • Biden’s COVID-Relief Bill Is Bad Policy and Bad Faith

    Joe Biden has signed what may well end up being the biggest accomplishment of his presidency, an enormous $1.9 trillion COVID-relief bill. With his other priorities likely to molder in the Senate, the spending will probably stand as a signature statement of Biden’s approach to governance — and it should be a damning one. The legislation is a misnomer; it is neither a COVID nor a relief bill. Only a tiny portion of the spending in the bill goes toward vaccinations and other priories directly related to the pandemic. Much of the rest of the spending is not well-suited, or even designed, to respond to current economic conditions, which are increasingly favorable. Democrats are telling themselves that it’s like 1933, when we were in the midst of a depression, whereas it’s more like 1983, when we were coming out of a punishing recession. Or to put it another way, the Biden bill is reacting to the wrong spring. It is no longer the cataclysmic spring of 2020, with the economy shuttered and nothing to fight the virus except social distancing and masks, but the much more hopeful spring of 2021, with the economy opening back up, COVID cases steeply declining, and vaccinations ramping up massively. Jobless claims have decreased, and personal incomes are higher than when the pandemic started. Both the Congressional Budget Office and Goldman Sachs are projecting rapid economic growth in 2021. As states open back up, nearly 20 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one vaccination shot. This isn’t to say that all is well. There is an estimated $420 billion hole in the economy, although, as even center-left critics of the bill have noted, you don’t need a $1.9 trillion bill to fill it. The latest bout of spending is spread around willy-nilly on Democratic priorities and constituencies. Take public education, where Democratic-allied teacher unions dominate. It’s not clear why any additional spending is necessary, given that tens of billions of education funding from prior COVID-relief bills still is unspent, even as many districts have already begun to reopen for in-person instruction. Nonetheless, the bill spends roughly another $130 billion on K–12 education, which will be spread out over years. The CBO projects that more spending for elementary and secondary education will occur in fiscal year 2026 than this fiscal year. The $350 billion in aid to states and localities comes despite state and local tax revenue being down only a tick through much of 2020 compared with the year before. According to widely cited Moody’s economist Mark Zandi, the state and local funding gap will be roughly $60 billion through fiscal 2022. Still, states and localities will be showered with money, after more than $500 billion in aid to states and localities last year. The bill spends $86 billion bailing out union-negotiated multi-employer pension plans. Transportation gets tens of billions of new spending, which by its nature doesn’t happen quickly, and more than $30 billion goes to expanding Obamacare, a long-term Democratic policy goal. It’s doubtful that the checks of $1,400 to individuals are necessary; it is more supply — i.e., businesses being closed or supply chains disrupted — than demand that is hampering the economy now. The continued elevated unemployment payments make unemployment more lucrative than employment for many people and will discourage a return to work at the margins. For all that, the bill is popular. From where Biden sits, why not spend as much as possible under the rubric of “COVID relief”? To paraphrase Rahm Emanuel, a pandemic is a terrible thing to waste. Assuming the bill doesn’t cause some disastrous unintended consequence, it will allow Biden to take credit for a roaring economic recovery that is already building. This might be shrewd politics, but it is not evidence-based or bipartisan governance. It’s getting while the getting is good, and assuming that no one will notice. © 2021 by King Features Syndicate

    The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled its tournament semifinal game between No. 16 Virginia and Georgia Tech due to a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program. It is second tournament game the league has called off in two days due to COVID issues. The ACC made the announcement Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers were set to play the first of two semifinal games.

  • Trump is starting to fade from view

    For the first time in years, Donald Trump is starting to fade into the background, according to SocialFlow data tracking the number of clicks to news articles.The big picture: During the first month of his post-presidency, Trump remained as discussed as he was when he was in office, when he dominated social and traditional media. His numbers have plunged the past couple weeks.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDuring the first four weeks after he left office, daily clicks to Trump articles — indexed to 100, based on highs and lows during the past year — averaged 53.In the last two weeks, the average has fallen to 21.Between the lines: Part of the decrease has been by choice. Trump's CPAC speech on Feb. 28 was his only public appearance since leaving office, and his media appearances were limited to a few network call-ins.Another part of the drop has been forced upon him: he no longer has his social media accounts, including his once-dominant Twitter feed.In recent days, he has resorted to issuing tweet-like press releases.By the numbers: Interest in Trump over the last year peaked during the week of the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, per the SocialFlow data. It was also high during election week and when he contracted the coronavirus.Despite high viewership for Trump's CPAC speech, the day after the address marked his least-trafficked day dating back to January 2020.The bottom line: After four years of being subsumed by Trump, the political and media worlds are adjusting to their new normal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Even with Rikers Island under renewed scrutiny for prisoner neglect and abuses, a transgender prisoner named Layleen Polanco died there in a tragic way — from an epileptic seizure, alone in a dingy cell. Outrage over Polanco’s 2019 death in solitary confinement at the notorious New York City jail complex, one of the world's largest, helped set the stage for a proposed ban on an age-old disciplinary practice that prisoner advocates have long seen as barbaric. This week, officials unveiled reforms that Mayor Bill de Blasio asserts add up to a groundbreaking abolishment of punishing unruly prisoners by isolating them.