Manhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, wheeled three boxes of financial records and a laptop from her Manhattan apartment building to a black Jeep, sending them to Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump and his family business. Weisselberg was married to Barry Weisselberg, also a Trump Organization employee, from 2004 to 2018. She obtained their documents, subpoenaed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., in the divorce proceedings.

Vance's prosecutors have sought information on whether the Weisselbergs got untaxed benefits from the Trump Organization, The Washington Post reports, and Jennifer Weisselberg says the family used Trump Organization apartments in Manhattan without paying for them or reporting them for tax purposes.

Allen Weisselberg is the senior-most Trump Organization employee who isn't a Trump. "In complex investigations such as those into Trump's business activities, prosecutors routinely seek evidence of wrongdoing by subordinates as a means to elicit their cooperation and expose damaging information about their bosses," the Post reports, adding that a person with knowledge of Vance's investigation said he is indeed trying to "flip" Weisselberg.

Vance's office also has hired a special prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, and the forensic accounting firm FTI Consulting to help with the Trump investigation. FTI is helping sift through millions of pages of Trump financial and accounting records. One of FTI's accountants is Morgan Magionos, a former FBI fraud examiner and accountant who was key to securing the conviction of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, CNN reports. "At Manafort's trial, Magionos testified that she uncovered several foreign bank accounts linked to Manafort and traced $15 million in transfers that Manafort used to fund his personal lifestyle, including an ostrich-skin jacket and landscaping services for his home in the Hamptons."

More stories from theweek.com
America's bipolar summer
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99
Matt Gaetz is also reportedly under scrutiny over alleged Florida 'ghost' candidate skulduggery

Recommended Stories

  • The ex-daughter-in-law of Trump's CFO handed over boxes of financial records and a laptop to Manhattan prosecutors

    Jennifer Weisselberg is cooperating with prosecutors on parallel investigations into Trump's personal finances and those of his company.

  • Trump Organization hires criminal defense attorney

    Ronald Fischetti is a veteran defense attorney whose high-profile litigation include political corruption and police abuse cases.

  • The Trump Organization has lawyered up for Manhattan D.A. investigation

    Former President Donald Trump's company has hired Ronald Fischetti, an experience criminal defense lawyer, to represent it in the broad criminal investigation underway by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr's office, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night. Fischetti, 84, and Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas confirmed the hire, both telling the Journal they are pleased with the arrangement. Vance's office is investigating potential bank, tax, and insurance fraud tied to Trump's properties in New York and Chicago. As the investigation heated up, Vance brought on a forensic accounting firm to go over Trump's tax and accounting records and hired former federal prosecutor Mark Pomerantz as special assistant district attorney. Fischetti and Pomerantz were law partners for about eight years in the 1980s. Pomerantz is "straight as an arrow," Fischetti told the Journal. "We are both professionals, so there won't be any problems." People close to Trump and the Trump Organization reached out to several New York lawyers and alumni of the Manhattan D.A.'s office before landing on Fischetti, the Journal reports. "Many had a reputation for being aggressive advocates." More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerPrince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99Matt Gaetz is also reportedly under scrutiny over alleged Florida 'ghost' candidate skulduggery

  • Manhattan DA takes financial records from Trump CFO's former daughter-in-law

    Investigators from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Thursday seized several boxes and a laptop computer's worth of financial records as part of their ongoing investigation into former President Donald Trump's financial dealings, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The materials come from Jennifer Weisselberg, who is closely connected to the Trump Organization. She is the ex-wife of employee Barry Weisselberg and the former daughter-in-law of Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer as well as its most senior serving non-family member. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The move highlights how deep the investigation aims to go.Details: Jennifer Weisselberg is cooperating in the investigation and was complying with a grand jury subpoena that asked her to turn over all financial records connected to the Trump Organization and Wollman Rink, an ice rink in Central Park that Barry Weisselberg managed for the Trump Organization, per the Post. “My knowledge of the documents and my voice connect the flow of money from various banks and from personal finances that bleed directly into the Trump Organization,” she told the Post in an interview. She added that she had previously turned over her ex-husband's tax returns, bank transaction documents and statements of net worth. She also turned in "copies of Wollman Rink checks from private events" that she claims were incorrectly deposited. Her lawyer, Duncan Levin, told the Post that Jennifer Weisselberg has turned in all the documents that have been requested, but that the team is continuing to review documents that might prove helpful and might be submitted later. Flashback: In February, the Manhattan DA seized millions of pages of former President Trump's tax and financial records.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Poll: Number of Americans identifying as Democrat the highest since 2012

    More American adults identify as Democrat than Republican, according to a Gallup poll published on Wednesday.Why it matters: "The nine-percentage-point Democratic advantage is the largest Gallup has measured since the fourth quarter of 2012," when former President Obama was re-elected, per a Gallup statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. Image: GallupBy the numbers: 49% of the 3,960 people aged 18 and older surveyed from January-March identified with the Democratic Party or said they're independents who lean toward the Democratic Party. 40% identified as Republicans or Republican leaners.11% said they're independents with no partisan leanings.Context: Gallup noted in its statement that the latest figures were measured as COVID-19 deaths and infections declined from their January peak and as President Biden was inaugurated "despite rioters' attempts on Jan. 6 to disrupt the certification of his victory in the 2020 election."For the record: Democrats have enjoyed double-digit advantages "throughout most of 2006 through early 2009" — a period encompassing the end of former President George W. Bush's administration and Obama's first election win."The party also had double-digit advantages around the time of Bill Clinton's election as president in late 1992 and early 1993," Gallup noted.The latest poll's margin of error was plus or minus 2 percentage points.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Capitol riot defendants may be starting to turn on one another, outing far-right extremist leaders

    Several defendants in January's Capitol riot are said to have flipped or to be considering helping prosecutors build cases against far-right groups.

  • Another Top Aide to Matt Gaetz Bails as Scandal Engulfs the MAGA Congressman

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyAnother top aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has resigned, a person familiar with the matter told The Daily Beast on Thursday.Devin Murphy, who had served as Gaetz’s legislative director on Capitol Hill, officially bolted on Friday, as the scandal surrounding a federal probe into Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct continued to balloon. On Thursday evening, The Daily Beast reported that Gaetz had Venmo'd $900 to his friend and alleged child sex trafficker Joel Greenberg in May 2018. Greenberg subsequently paid that same amount of money to three women, one of whom had turned 18 just five months prior.Murphy’s resignation was first reported by The New York Times. According to the Times, Murphy had confided in associates that he wasn’t interested in being caught up in a “TMZ”-type environment.Murphy did not respond to The Daily Beast’s repeated requests for comment on Thursday. Gaetz did not immediately reply, either.Murphy had worked for Gaetz since February 2017, almost immediately after the top Donald Trump ally stepped on Capitol Hill, according to Legistorm, the unofficial online congressional directory. He started in the office as a junior legislative aide and was promoted to legislative director in December 2018. Murphy’s LinkedIn page does not name which member of Congress he worked for—it is listed simply as “U.S. House of Representatives”—but indicated that work ended in April 2021. His other employment dates line up with those on Legistorm.Murphy is the second Gaetz staffer to leave the office since The New York Times reported on March 31 that the congressman is under scrutiny by federal investigators looking into whether he paid underage girls for sex, among other things. His communications director, Luke Ball, resigned last week. A statement from Gaetz’s office said the two parties agreed “it would be best to part ways.”The departure adds to what was already a difficult day for the congressman. On Thursday, Gaetz’s companion Joel Greenberg—his friend and political ally said to be his link to young women and girls—appeared in a Florida court, reportedly ready to take a plea deal with the feds and cooperate in their Gaetz probe. “I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Greenberg’s defense attorney told reporters in Orlando.Gaetz Paid Accused Sex Trafficker, Who Then Venmo’d TeenShortly after, the congressman’s office released a statement signed by the women in his office attesting to his character, though only one, his chief of staff, attached her name.The congressman himself has resisted calls to resign as he insists that the underage sex and sex trafficking claims against him are false and being used to extort him and his family.And his two now-former aides aren’t the only ones close (or, once close) to Gaetz who are distancing themselves from the MAGA icon. As The Daily Beast reported late last week, former President Trump—no stranger to standing up for pals, or himself, when accused of sexual misconduct or assault—has been privately warned by several advisers to keep his mouth shut about the Gaetz scandal as much as possible. For the time being, the twice-impeached ex-president has almost entirely complied with their pleas.“For something like this, a ten-foot pole is not long enough,” said Barry Bennett, a longtime Republican operative and lobbyist who advised Trump during his 2016 run. “The former president should stay as far away from this as possible.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump Org CFO's ex-daughter-in-law hired a former top financial fraud prosecutor to pore over 'boxes of documents'

    Duncan Levin formerly oversaw complex financial crimes for the Manhattan DA, who is now investigating Trump.

  • Prosecutor Closes Case Against Georgia State Rep Arrested For Knocking on Gov. Brian Kemp's Door

    Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon will not be facing eight years in prison after all, in the newest development in the absurd criminal case brought against her.

  • Biden administration pressed by lawmaker to label white supremacists overseas as terrorists

    President Joe Biden's administration is being pressed by a key Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Elissa Slotkin, to consider designating white supremacist groups overseas as foreign terrorists subject to U.S. government actions. If Biden's administration were to take the unprecedented step of listing such groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), or even a less-stringent designation, it would help curb dangerous white supremacist organizations, Slotkin argued in the letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which was reviewed by Reuters.

  • Labour unveils plan to hand each Scot £75 to boost high street recovery

    Every adult in Scotland would be offered £75 to spend on high streets and the opportunity to go on state-subsidised domestic holidays under economic recovery plans being put forward by Labour. Anas Sarwar said that the package of measures would amount to the largest stimulus in the history of devolution and offer a major boost to the country’s ailing retail and tourism industries. Under the proposals, every Scot aged 16 or over would receive a prepaid card to the value of £75 which they could spend in non-food businesses over six months. Meanwhile, for those choosing to spend at least two days on holiday in Scotland, the government would pay up to £100 towards a third night in accommodation. The 'third night free' scheme would be available to Scottish residents as well as those travelling to the country.

  • An under-the-radar voting rights bill in Congress could prevent the election fight in Georgia from happening again

    The political battles over voting laws are at a new fever pitch, with Democrats accusing Republicans of trying to suppress participation by minority voters, and Republicans accusing Democrats of hyperbole and bad-faith objections.

  • Sidney Powell's defense in the $1.3 billion Dominion lawsuit may be used against her in Michigan sanctions effort

    Michigan is seeking sanctions against Powell after she claimed that "no reasonable person" would have taken her election-fraud claims as fact.

  • Trump adviser Giuliani asks judge to throw out $1.3 billion lawsuit over his 'big lie' election claims

    Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a voting machine company's $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit relating to his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged. Giuliani's lawyer said in a court filing that Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit should be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction, and because the company has not adequately justified its request for money damages. The filing said Giuliani denies defaming Dominion, adding that the former New York City mayor would present a more forceful defense on the merits if his jurisdictional arguments are rejected by the federal judge in the District of Columbia who is assigned to the case.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested after knocking on Gov. Kemp's door will not be prosecuted

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who attempted to gain access to Gov. Brian Kemp’s office as he signed a controversial voting bill into law last month, will not be prosecuted, an Atlanta district attorney said Wednesday.

  • Hunter Biden finds Donald Trump Jr.’s attacks 'wildly comical'

    On Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, President Biden’s embattled son Hunter addressed the many attacks by Donald Trump Jr.. Trump, who is the Executive Vice President of theTrump Organization, has repeatedly suggested that Biden only got offered prestigious positions, like being on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, because of his name. While Trump clearly doesn’t see the irony in those attacks, Biden sees the humor. “Does it make you crazy when you hear someone like Donald Trump Jr. saying that the only reason he does — is because he’s a Biden, and because of his last name? And how just wildly comical that is?” Kimmel asked. “It is. It is wildly comical,” Biden answered. “That’s putting it lightly.” Biden didn’t just laugh at the attacks, he showed off his credentials. “I went to Yale law school. I served on at least a dozen boards before Burisma,” Biden said. “I was Vice Chairman of the Board of Amtrak. I was Chairman of the Board at World Food Program U.S., supporting the largest humanitarian organization in the world. I had an expertise in corporate governance. I was asked to serve on the board for corporate governance.”

  • Covid: Brazil has more than 4,000 deaths in 24 hours for first time

    Experts warn new variants coming from Brazil could undermine global efforts to control the pandemic.

  • Feds Investigating Whether Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Was Given Trips And Escorts in Exchange for Political Favors

    Congressman Matt Gaetz is being investigated by federal investigators to determine whether he was given trips to the Bahamas and women in exchange for political favors, according to CNN.

  • 'Run, Ron, Run!': Trump urges his staunch ally Sen. Ron Johnson, who downplayed the Capitol riot, to seek reelection

    "He has no idea how popular he is," former President Donald Trump said in a statement. "Run, Ron, Run!"

  • Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean her 'very dirty and smelly' prison cell

    Prosecutors have accused Ghislaine Maxwell of allowing her prison cell to become "dirty and smelly" by not cleaning it and regularly failing to flush her toilet. In a lengthy letter to a judge they rejected allegations from Ms Maxwell's lawyers that her conditions were "fitting for Hannibal Lecter". They also disputed suggestions the former socialite had lost 15 pounds, and some of her hair. A claim that she had been physically abused during a pat-down search had been investigated and was "unfounded", they added. Audrey Strauss, a New York prosecutor, wrote: "Staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. "Among other things, staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell. In addition, the defendant had not cleaned her cell in some time." Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges and denies grooming girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein.