Manhattan prosecutors won’t pursue charges against alleged suspect in Lower East Side stabbing

Manhattan prosecutors said Sunday they won’t immediately press charges against a suspect accused of stabbing a man in the neck during a brawl on the Lower East Side.

Joshua Medrano, 32, got into the fight with a 29-year-old man in a bar on Ludlow St. near Delancey St. about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, police and witnesses said. The fight spilled out onto the street, and Medrano allegedly pulled a knife and slashed the man in the neck, cops said.

Officers found the victim about two blocks away at the corner of Stanton and Essex Sts. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Medrano was arrested and initially charged with assault, criminal possession of weapon and disorderly conduct, police said.

But on Sunday, prosecutors said they’d pursue charges “pending further investigation,” a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

It was not immediately clear what lead to the decision.