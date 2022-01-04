Manhattan’s Revival Spurs Record Fourth Quarter for Home Sales

Natalie Wong
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Manhattan home sales reached a fourth-quarter record, capping a comeback year for a market that took a major hit earlier in the pandemic.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Closed purchases of co-ops and condos totaled 3,559 in the three months that ended in December, the most for the period in more than 30 years of data-keeping by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc. and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. The median price of all apartments that sold rose 11% from a year earlier to $1.17 million.

Home sales have been on a tear as growing vaccination rates and the reopening of restaurants, shops and Broadway draw New Yorkers back to the city after so many fled for the suburbs in 2020. Many companies also have made plans to bring workers back to offices eventually, even while Covid-19 cases rise. The robust demand is helping to chip away at a mountain of listings.

“For the next several quarters, we’re going to see above average sales activity and that is going to go a long way to bring down inventory levels,” said Jonathan Miller, president of Miller Samuel. “One of the things that has differentiated the Manhattan market with the rest of the country has been that it was late to the party, and the city’s boom in activity really started at the beginning of 2021.”

There were 6,207 homes for sale in Manhattan at the end of December, down 25% from a year earlier and the biggest annual reduction in seven years, the firms said in a report Tuesday. The supply is still hefty -- just below what it was in late 2019, but higher than pre-pandemic averages.

With competition increasing, bidding wars were also on the rise: The share of deals that closed above the asking price was 9.2%, the highest since early 2018, according to Miller.

While rising values and tightening inventory may discourage some deals in the future, signs point to 2022 being another solid year, according to Bess Freedman, chief executive officer at brokerage Brown Harris Stevens, which released its own report on Manhattan home sales Tuesday.

“The good news is that the foreign buyer has returned, Wall Street bonuses are incredible and we have a new mayor, which all bodes well,” she said. “Now, because pricing has ticked up a bit, it could slow things down with mortgage rates going up, but we’ll have to see.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday as investors embraced expectations that oil producers will add supply at a meeting on Tuesday as a sign that fuel demand remains robust despite the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Brent crude futures gained 43 cent to $79.41 a barrel at 0502 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude recouped its earlier loses and rose 33 cents to $76.41 a barrel. Chauhan also said that fuel demand concerns from the spread of Omicron are ebbing and the planned releases of crude from various national strategic petroleum reserves are smaller than expected.

  • 'Evergrande return our money!' Investors protest at office of Chinese developer

    Investors in financial products issued by China Evergrande Group protested outside the cash-strapped company's offices in Guangzhou on Tuesday, with many worried that their returns would be sacrificed to keep real estate projects afloat. Members of the crowd of roughly 100 people shouted "Evergrande, return our money!", reprising a chant used by disgruntled investors and suppliers last autumn as the deterioration in its financial position became apparent. On Friday, Evergrande announced a dial-back of plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, announcing that each could expect 8,000 yuan ($1,256) per month in principal payment for three months starting in January, irrespective of when their investment matures.

  • This editor gave herself 30 months to pay of $55,000 in debt—here’s how she did it even faster

    If you're feeling burdened by debt, here are some ways to tackle it and improve your finances for the long run.

  • Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on This High-Yield Dividend Stock

    2022 has begun with the covid shadow still hanging over us. Some segments of the stock market have benefitted form the pandemic’s impact and others have learned to live alongside it. Most, though, will be glad to see the back of it for good, not least the segment housing the Office REIT. Deutsche Bank’s Derek Johnston thinks these names “remain the penalty box” with the WFH trend still posing questions over the segment’s prospects. “It now seems to be a sell-side consensus that the office faces

  • Starbucks says employees must get vaccine or test weekly

    Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement. The Seattle-based coffee giant said Monday it was acting in response to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which issued a vaccine-or-test requirement for companies with more than 100 employees in November. The requirement, which has faced numerous court challenges, was upheld last month by a three-judge panel with the U.S. Court of Appeals.

  • China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume

    Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group said on Tuesday its contracted sales for 2021 had plunged 39% from the previous year to 443 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), as its shares were set to resume trading. The buildings affected are at its Ocean Flower Island project, and Evergrande added the decision does not involve other plots of land in the project. "The company will actively communicate with the authority in accordance with the guidance of the decision letter and resolve the issue properly," Evergrande said in a filing on Tuesday.

  • What History Says About 2022 Stock Market Performance During US Midterm Election Cycle

    Based on the annual seasonality chart during US midterm election cycle for the past 71 years, S&P 500 (SPX) is expected to experience increasing volatility in a prolonged trading range.

  • Shares Resume Trading After Demolition Order: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group shares climbed after a volatile resumption of trading in Hong Kong’s afternoon session, as the company said it would work with authorities following an order to demolish 39 buildings in Hainan province. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016

  • Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 2016 HackProperty Stocks Sin

  • Is the omicron variant spiking in your area? Use this free tool to compare the spread of COVID-19

    Are coronavirus cases spiking near you? Use this tool to compare the spread of COVID-19's delta and omicron variants with other areas in the U.S. here.

  • The Pandemic Brought Seismic Changes. They Changed With It.

    When the pandemic began, Mark Finazzo was working in a Columbus, Ohio, beer brewery, a job he lost to lockdown measures that plunged him, like many Americans, into terrifying months of isolation, anxiety and helplessness, with little more to do than watch the coronavirus rage across the TV news. Today Finazzo, 35, is in his first semester at Ohio State University. He is getting his second bachelor’s degree, this one in microbiology, hoping to become a research scientist — like the people strivin

  • 10 metro Detroit cities had biggest home sale surges of 2021

    Overall across southeast Michigan, home prices were up nearly 15% compared to 2020, although agents anticipate smaller price jumps in 2022.

  • Zillow Gone Wild has some questions about Florida mega mansion listed for $30 million

    What’s with the art-deco Stonehenge?

  • NoVA Housing Forecast: Will 2022 Bring Another Sellers' Market?

    What role will inflation and rising interest rates, plus a smaller inventory of homes, have on the Northern Virginia housing market in 2022?