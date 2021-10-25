Manhattan skateboarder arrested for defacing Union Square George Floyd statue

A Manhattan man was arrested Monday morning for defacing a statue of George Floyd in Union Square earlier this month.

Micha J. Beals, 37, is believed to be the skateboarder caught on video Oct. 3 in a beanie and headphones splashing a cup of white paint on the large bust of the Minnesota man killed by police.

Beals was taken into custody at 4:30 a.m. at his third-floor apartment on the Lower East Side. He was charged with criminal mischief.

The attack was the second time the Floyd statue was defaced. In June, four men wearing bandanas spray-painted white supremacist graffiti on it when it was on display in Brooklyn’s Flatbush Junction.

Police could not say if Beals was connected to the earlier incident.

Floyd was murdered on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. His death sparked nationwide protests.