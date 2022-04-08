Manhattan straphanger beaten, stabbed by teens after one stepped on his boots, sparking row

A straphanger was beaten and stabbed by four teens in a Manhattan subway confrontation that started when one of them stepped on the commuter’s boots, police said.

The suspects, believed to be 16 or 17 years old, were caught on video exiting the Cathedral Parkway station at W. 110th St. in Morningside Heights and are being sought.

The assault happened at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday aboard a northbound B train.

Police said the teens were acting rowdy on the train, with one of them stepping on the 48-year-old victim’s boots.

“Hey, you’re stepping on my boots,” the victim said. “Stop stepping on my boots.”

But the suspect moved back toward the victim, who stood up and was then attacked.

The victim was punched in the face and arms and cut on the forehead with an unknown weapon before the suspects ran off.

The victim went on his own to BronxCare Health System, then called police. His head wound was closed with stitches, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.