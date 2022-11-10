Manhattan subway cleaner bashed in face with pipe by stranger in latest unprovoked transit attack

A Manhattan subway cleaner was bashed in the face with a pipe by stranger in yet another unprovoked transit attack, police said Thursday.

The 46-year-old victim was cleaning the E train platform at the Chambers St. stop when the attacker struck her in the face with a pipe without saying a word about 6:45 a.m. Nov. 4, cops said.

Medics took the cleaner, who works for a company subcontracted by the MTA, to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Her face was bruised and swollen.

Other subway workers saw what happened and chased the attacker but he got awaybon a Brooklyn-bound No. 2 train.

Cops released surveillance footage of him jumping a turnstile at the station as well as a cellphone pic of him on a train and asked the public’s help identifying him. His pipe appeared to be adorned with stickers, cops said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

The subway system has been the scene of numerous assaults in recent months, many of them unprovoked.

So far this year, serious crime below ground is up 40% compared to last year. Assaults are up 21%, with 471 incidents compared to 390 by this point last year.