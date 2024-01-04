Manhattan subway collision hurts 19; NYC subway service suspended on 1, 2, 3 lines

NEW YORK — At least 19 people were hurt Thursday when a No. 1 train leaving the W. 96th St. and Broadway subway station jumped the track after an apparent collision with an MTA work train, said transit sources and the Fire Department.

An FDNY spokesman told the New York Daily News that injuries were still being tallied, but none appeared life threatening.

Service was suspended along the bulk of the No. 1, 2 and 3 lines in Manhattan as a result during the evening rush hour.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m., with the crew of the uptown-bound No. 1 train reporting to the MTA’s control center that it “felt like [the train] was hit from behind,” transit sources told The News.

MTA officials confirmed only that the train had derailed.

The Police Department shut W. 96th St. from Columbus to West End Aves. on the Upper West Side to make way for emergency vehicles.

