Manhattan subway stabbing victim had tip of blade stuck in his neck

A subway stabbing victim said he’s lucky to be alive after a fight with a violent passenger left him with a blade that snapped off in his head and was resting on his brain.

The recovering rider said it took doctors nine hours to remove the blade tip from his head after he clashed with a selfish straphanger over a seat inside the Wall St. station in lower Manhattan early Tuesday.

The 43-year-old victim was riding an uptown No. 4 train as it rumbled into the Wall St. station when he came upon the attacker, who had spread his legs out over several seats, cops said. He tried to sit down, sparking an argument with the other rider about 6:05 a.m., cops said.

The two men continued to argue as they got off the train and headed upstairs to the mezzanine, where the attacker slashed the victim in the face and neck, police said.

The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, ran off and has not been caught.

The victim was also stabbed in the neck and required dozens of stitches.

“They lost count in the ER, 30 to 40,” said the Staten Island man from his bed at Bellevue Hospital. “It was actually touching my brain. I lucked out. I’m doing OK. Feeling a little dizzy.”

Police released a photo and a video of the suspect Tuesday night, and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

The victim said the quarrel escalated quickly.

“He was sitting taking up a whole bunch of seats and not letting me or another person sit down,” the man said. “It was 6 a.m. People have to go to work.”

The victim didn’t walk away, but people jumped in front of them, he said. Another straphanger held the victim’s arms back to prevent a fight and that’s when the suspect stabbed him, he said.

“He pulled out a knife,” said the man. “Someone held my arms behind me and that’s when he took advantage. He said, ‘I’m going to kill you,’ and stabbed me in the neck. There’s something mentally wrong with the guy.”

He said a random stranger helped save his life.

“There was a woman,” he said. “I asked her to please wrap something around my neck and hold it tight. Someone gave a sweater to her and she fashioned a tourniquet with it. The cops had to pry her off me. If it wasn’t for her I would not be alive today.”

“A cop said, ‘It may not feel like it, but you won the lottery today,’” he said. “And that’s a fact.”

He hopes he never sees the attacker again, but if he does, he has a question for him.

“If I saw him again I’d say ‘Was it really worth it? Over a train seat?’,” he said.