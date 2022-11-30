Manhattan super bashed in head with chair trying to kick pot smokers out of lobby: ‘Nobody feels safe here’

A 61-year-old super at a Manhattan apartment building was bashed in the head with a wooden chair for trying to kick out a man smoking marijuana in the lobby, police said Wednesday.

Victim Sacundo Pineda saw the man and two women smoking pot in the vestibule of the building on on E. 15th St. near First Ave. and asked them to leave about 6:20 p.m. Nov. 15, cops said.

Pineda and his brother Facundo Pineda immigrated to the U.S. from Ecuador 25 years ago. They manage two separate buildings in Gramercy. The victim’s sibling witnessed the attack.

“(He said) ‘Hey, please get out of here, no smoke inside the building,’” Facundo Pineda told the Daily News Wednesday. “Crazy people attack you for no reason.”

The smokers took offense and the man picked up a wooden chair and slammed it into the super’s head, then ran off with the women.

Medics took Pineda to Mount Sinai Beth Israel with a gash on his head that needed stitches.

Facundo said he and his brother are constantly kicking out people smoking marijuana in the lobbies of their buildings.

“They come here to smoke all the time. Last night, someone pulled a knife next door,” he said. “We kick out the kids but they come back.”

The attacker, clad in a yellow hoodie and light brown coat, is still being sought.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Wednesday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

The wounded super is back at work but more wary of strangers than he’s ever been, his brother said.

“Nobody feels safe here,” Facundo said. “We tried not to talk to the people. People (are) changing, mean. It’s no man, but an animal, who attacks from the back.”

Sacundo’s neighbor was shocked by the violence.

“We don’t have a problem here,” said the neighbor, who only wanted to be identified as Danno. “But like every place, the devil visits.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.