Manhattan Uber driver bashed in face with cellphone by passenger he refused ride to, may lose eye

A Manhattan Uber driver was bashed in the face with a cellphone by an angry passenger he refused a ride to — and now may lose his eye, police said Wednesday.

The 45-year-old driver suffered a detached left retina from the assault, cops said.

Dash cam video from the victim’s Uber released by cops shows the suspect running down the middle of E. 14th St. near Third Ave. in East Village, waving to get the driver’s attention, about 3:05 a.m. Aug. 28.

The victim declined to give the suspect a ride, though it wasn’t clear why that was the case, cops said. That’s when the would-be passenger went berserk, slamming the driver in the face with a cellphone before running off.

EMS took the victim to New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. He was treated and released but there is a chance his left eye will have to be removed, police said.

Cops released the dash cam video Wednesday and asked for the public’s help identifying the suspect and tracking him down.

He is described as having a light complexion, average build and short blonde hair and was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, black socks and white sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.