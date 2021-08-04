Manhattan, Westchester prosecutors request evidence from Cuomo sexual harassment probe

The district attorneys for Manhattan and Westchester County on Wednesday requested evidence related to New York Attorney General Letitia James' investigation into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), according to a letter obtained by NBC News.

Why it matters: The district attorneys are investigating if alleged conduct highlighted in an independent report published by James' office that occurred in their jurisdictions was criminal in nature.

Cuomo already faces a criminal investigation by the Albany County district attorney.

The big picture: Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah is specifically investigating an alleged incident involving a New York State trooper assigned to the governor’s detail at his Mount Kisco residence, according to NBC News.

The report alleged that Cuomo harassed the officer by “running his hand across her stomach, from her belly button to her right hip, while she held a door open for him” and “​​running his finger down her back, from the top of her neck down her spine to the middle of her back," while on an elevator.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance requested investigative materials pertaining to alleged incidents that occurred in Manhattan.

Cuomo denied the accusations in a video statement on Tuesday, saying he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances, and would not resign.

Dozens of prominent Democrats, including President Biden, have called on Cuomo to step down.

