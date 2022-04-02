Manhattan woman finds burglar going through her belongings

A 21-year-old woman found a burglar going through her belongings in her Gramercy Park apartment, cops said Saturday.

The young woman was inside her East 19th Street apartment near First Avenue about 10:40 a.m. on March 18 when the thief crept in. The woman’s roommate was not at home at the time.

The woman found the young crook, wearing a surgical mask and gloves, going through her bedroom when she found him. It was not immediately clear how the woman got inside.

The thief immediately raced for the door, but not before taking the woman’s credit card and the roommate’s headphones, cops said.

The woman gave chase and managed to snap a photo of the burglar as he ran down the stairs, police said.

Later that day, someone used the stolen credit card to rack up $70 in charges, police said.

Cops released the photo of the thief in the hopes that someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.