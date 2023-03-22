Manhattan woman stabbed while taking out the trash in unprovoked stranger attack

A woman taking out the trash in East Harlem was stabbed in an unprovoked attack from a stranger, police said Wednesday.

As the 32-year-old victim was throwing out garbage on Lexington Ave. near E 102nd St. the attacker came up from behind about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and stabbed her in the shoulder, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

The attacker ran off downtown on Lexington Ave. and has not been caught.