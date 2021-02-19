Manhattan's district attorney hired a top prosecutor who pursued mafia bosses to investigate Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Pomerantz
Mark Pomerantz at a 2008 press conference in New York City. Chris Hondros/Getty Images

  • Manhattan's district attorney hired top prosecutor Mark Pomerantz to join its Trump investigation.

  • Pomerantz has a long career prosecuting white-collar crime and organized crime.

  • The Manhattan DA is investigating whether the Trump Organization committed financial crimes.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Manhattan's district attorney has hired a top prosecutor who specializes in white-collar and organized crime to join its investigation into Donald Trump and his businesses, multiple reports say.

Mark Pomerantz, who has a long career as a federal prosecutor and trial attorney, was sworn in earlier this month as an assistant district attorney, The New York Times first reported.

Pomerantz has joined the team assembled by District Attorney Cyrus Vance to investigate whether the Trump Organization committed insurance and tax fraud, and falsified records, The Times reported.

Reuters reported that in his new role, Pomerantz interviewed Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and fixer, on Thursday.

Insider has contacted the Manhattan District Attorney's Office for confirmation of the hire.

In court documents, the office has said that its investigation is focused on "possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct" at the Trump Organization, the umbrella company for Trump's various business interests.

Trump has long denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the investigations are politically motivated.

Vance's investigation is the only known criminal probe being conducted into Trump's business dealings, with a civil probe by New York Attorney General Letitia James investigating whether Trump falsely reported property values to secure loans and tax benefits.

Pomerantz has several decades of experience as a trial lawyer and litigator, having led the criminal division of the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York between 1997 and 1999.

During his time in the job he oversaw the prosecution of several organized-crime cases, including that of John A. Gotti, the son of the Gambino crime family boss John J. Gotti, on racketeering charges. According to The Times, Pomerantz was involved in the 1988 case which established the legal definition of racketeering, which has been used to prosecute organized-crime figures.

After his stint at the US attorney's office, Pomerantz then moved into private practice.

According to his profile on the University of Pennsylvania's website, where he serves on the advisory board for the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice, Pomerantz has "has handled major matters and internal investigations involving all aspects of alleged corporate misconduct, including securities and bank fraud, mail and wire fraud," as well as organized-crime offenses, tax crimes and bribery.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump’s former fixer Cohen interviewed by Manhattan DA’s office and newly hired litigator

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and a newly hired high-profile litigator interviewed Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, on Thursday, as part of a criminal probe of the former president’s business dealings, said two people familiar with the investigation. The interview came after Mark Pomerantz, who has extensive experience in white-collar and organized crime cases, joined District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.’s team investigating the Trump family business. Pomerantz started on Feb. 2 as special assistant district attorney, said Danny Frost, a spokesman for Vance.

  • Worker embezzled from NC tribe to buy Derek Jeter collage and belt buckles, feds say

    The money was also spent on customized Jacksonville Jaguars jerseys, according to court filings.

  • Can the UK music industry survive Brexit?

    This was first published in The Telegraph's Refresher newsletter. For more facts and explanation behind the week’s biggest political stories, sign up to the Refresher here – straight to your inbox every Wednesday afternoon for free. What’s the story? With the Brexit deal done and Christmas dinners beckoning, the UK and EU finally walked away from the negotiating table on December 24 last year, welcoming collaboration between Britain and Europe on a number of issues that had proven thorny to settle. On January 1 the Brexit transition period ended and the deal took effect, but there have been loose ends for politicians to tie up ever since. With fishing and ongoing difficulties over the Northern Ireland Protocol dominating debates on Brexit, one overlooked sector is the British music industry, which is staring down the barrel of destitution if ministers cannot find a way for artists to tour in Europe. Post-Brexit regulation has created a mass of paperwork and work permits for touring musicians – who make much of their income from European gigs – and their entourages and logistical support services. Acts have warned that without a new settlement with the EU, touring on the Continent just won’t be feasible. One industry leader this week warned that a single concert in Spain would now generate administrative fees of around £600. The live music industry is already suffering mightily at the hands of coronavirus, and the bosses have warned new arrangements must be in place before gigs are allowed again, otherwise the previously thriving UK music business is at serious risk of collapse. Earlier this week Caroline Dinenage, a culture minister, told a Commons select committee that talks had begun with the EU to ease the blockage. But worryingly, it appears negotiations over touring paperwork began after the deal was signed – suggesting that there were no provisions in the original agreement or discussions before January 1 about what might happen to artists. Julian Knight, the Tory MP who chairs the culture committee, warned that the music industry faces a “no deal Brexit”, while industry leaders said summer concerts planned in Europe to coincide with the end of lockdowns are already being axed over Brexit concerns. Looking back That wasn't the first time ministers have been warned about the effect on UK music. Last month, 100 UK music bigwigs including Sir Elton John, Liam Gallagher and the organiser of Glastonbury called on ministers to agree a “paperwork free” travel arrangement with Europe to allow the free flow of equipment, sets and talent. Dave Rowntree, the drummer from Blur, said lots of budding UK artists are already living “hand-to-mouth” and might just jack in their music careers in favour of something more lucrative if the issue isn’t sorted. Artists were even more aggrieved when it was revealed the EU had offered the UK a 90-day exemption for people travelling between Britain and Europe to work, but it had been rejected by the Government amid concerns such an arrangement would not constitute “taking back control” of immigration. The Government says the UK submitted “ambitious proposals” for resolving the issue that the EU rejected – something the Commission denies. Ms Dinenage said the Government would work to ease the transition by making bilateral agreements with individual member states to allow UK musicians to travel more freely, but then admitted no talks had yet begun. Officials now say the discussions will begin “very shortly”. Anything else? It isn’t just musicians that are affected. This week Equity, the actors’ union, joined the crusade, pointing out that the same rules apply to thespians who want to tread the boards in Europe. Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Julie Walters and Sir Patrick Stewart signed an open letter warning that actors would be unable to flit between the UK and Europe to work if they were subject to additional work permits, such as those that now apply in Spain. The union said 31 per cent of its members have seen adverts asking for job applicants to hold an EU passport. The list of stars petitioning ministers also included Miriam Margolyes, the Harry Potter actress – although it was later pointed out she previously said she wanted Boris Johnson to die, so her signature might be somewhat less persuasive. All of this has worrying implications for British soft power, which benefits hugely from exports in music and theatre, much of which involves international travel. In reality it might be the fledgling stars rather than the big names that can no longer afford to operate in the EU if there is no resolution, but severing ties between young artists and Europe now could do damage in the future. On Tuesday Mr Knight pointed out that the arts sector is a “world-leading part of the UK economy,” contributing around £111 billion per year to GDP. The Refresher take The Government cannot afford to allow the UK music and performance sectors to continue to suffer after the pandemic by losing access to European audiences. While it is baffling that officials have yet to resolve the paperwork problems, two things are worth bearing in mind. The first is that almost all negotiations with the EU run to the very last minute before resolution – so it should come as no surprise that while the sector is still on hold because of coronavirus, ministers are yet to find a solution. The second is that this is a cross-Government issue. So far, all negotiations have been handled by the Business Department with little input from Oliver Dowden’s Culture Department. More powerful than both is the Home Office, which was presumably the architect of objections to the 90-day free access idea, on account of the damage it would do to the Government’s hard borders policy. It seems likely these issues will be resolved and some agreement will be reached, but not before Mr Johnson’s administration has suffered some damaging blows from some of the country’s most popular celebrities. It is encouraging news that bilateral talks have begun to lessen the blow on the creative industries this summer. A more permanent solution should follow.

  • Osaka to meet Brady in final as Williams exits in tears

    Naomi Osaka ended Serena Williams' bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with an imperious 6-3 6-4 win on Thursday, a victory that booked her spot in her second Australian Open final and left the American great in tears. In a rematch of their tumultuous 2018 U.S. Open decider, Osaka underlined her status as the new queen of women's tennis and soaked up the cheers from the Rod Laver Arena crowd as fans returned to the Grand Slam after a five-day lockdown. Osaka, the 2019 champion, will meet Jennifer Brady, who ensured there would be at least one American in the final after battling to a 6-4 3-6 6-4 win over Karolina Muchova in the other semi on Thursday.

  • UN: Huge changes in society needed to keep nature, Earth OK

    Humans are making Earth a broken and increasingly unlivable planet through climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. Unlike past U.N. reports that focused on one issue and avoided telling leaders actions to take, Thursday’s report combines three intertwined environment crises and tells the world what’s got to change. It calls for changing what governments tax, how nations value economic output, how power is generated, the way people get around, fish and farm, as well as what they eat.

  • Kamala Harris Talks Vaccines, School Reopenings — but Not Trump — in First Network Interview as Vice President

    Harris spoke with Savannah Guthrie about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, school reopenings and what her first historic month as vice president has been like

  • The Mystery of the Missing North Korean Social Media Star

    Her life in South Korea seemed perfect: new friends, a burgeoning career, reality-TV fame. But she was about to become notorious—disappearing without a trace, only to reappear pledging allegiance to North Korea. What happened to Lim Ji-hyun?

  • 'Bachelor' alum Demi Burnett apologizes for wearing Confederate flag jacket: 'That's ignorance'

    Demi Burnett, who starred on Colton Underwood's season, said she's "disgusted" and "embarrassed."

  • Justin and Hailey Bieber Sell Their Beverly Hills Home for $7.955 Million — and Throw in All the Furniture!

    The pair sold the 6,132-square-foot mansion two years after they first moved in, PEOPLE confirms

  • Las Vegas Casinos Have No Recovery in Sight

    After the year Las Vegas casinos had in 2020, investors may be looking for a recovery to take shape in the second half of 2021, and pick up speed next year. Certainly broadly distributed COVID-19 vaccines and easing of casino floor restrictions will help, but there's still no convention business occurring in Las Vegas and little in the way of gambling going on. The Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority recently released its December data showing visitor volume to the city plunged 64% from 2019 and is down 55% year to date.

  • Alpine skiing: Race director received death threats after parallel events

    CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (Reuters) - Men's race director Markus Waldner received death threats following the parallel giant slaloms at the Cortina d'Ampezzo Alpine skiing world championships, the organising committee said on Thursday. The men's and women's parallel events, with pairs of skiers competing against each other side by side on parallel giant slalom pistes, were being held at world championship level for the first time on Tuesday. In the women's quarter-finals, all four skiers who went last on the blue run were eliminated, including Italy's Federica Brignone and Switzerland's Wendy Holdener -- both big medal hopes.

  • NC man indicted on threatening to kill President Joe Biden and other federal officials

    If convicted of the four charges, David Reeves could spend up to 25 years in prison and be forced to pay as much as a $1 million fine.

  • For Black Aides on Capitol Hill, Jan. 6 Brought Particular Trauma

    WASHINGTON — Jabir McKnight woke up on the morning of Jan. 6 with an uneasy feeling. The day before had been great: He and another congressional staff member had celebrated Founders Day for their historically Black fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi. But as McKnight walked that Wednesday to Capitol Hill, where he had always felt safe, images of white supremacist violence in Charleston, South Carolina, and Charlottesville, Virginia, began to race through his head. Hours before the violent pro-Trump mob rampaged through the halls of Congress, leaving nearly 140 police officers injured and five people dead, McKnight recalled, he could not shake the sense that something very bad was about to happen. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “The writing was on the wall for this,” said McKnight, 23, who is the communications director for Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. He pointed to examples of right-wing violence in recent months and years. “For Black staffers, it’s a little bit different, because a lot of these attacks are directed toward our people,” he said. “We’ve seen these things happen over and over and over again. I don’t think we were blinded that people who are domestic terrorists would say, ‘Oh, it’s the Capitol, we’ll stop there.’” Symbols of racism and white supremacy were on full display at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Rioters paraded the Confederate battle flag through the halls. One man wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, others flew the flag of the fictional country Kekistan, which mimics a Nazi war flag. Black Capitol Police officers have described the intense racism they endured from the mob; one told Buzzfeed News he was called a racist slur 15 times, causing him to break down in tears. Only a small percentage of congressional aides are Black. Since the attack, McKnight and others who were in nearby offices in the Capitol complex that day have been talking among themselves about how close the violence came to them, what it means to experience such a virulent expression of racism in what is supposed to be a citadel of liberty, and the suspicion they now feel toward other aides, members of Congress and random people they encounter as they go about their business on Capitol Hill. “It makes the trauma worse,” McKnight said. “Because as you’re walking around, you don’t know who could have been involved with what.” For some Black staff members, the Capitol attack brought back memories of how they had tried to avoid people they felt could be prone to racist violence — only to find them at their place of work. “This was the ugliest display of racism that I’ve seen ever. And I’m from the South,” says Remmington Belford, 30, the communications director for Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y. “There’s a specific demographic of people that you know conduct themselves that way, and you find your way away from them. Those people came to Capitol Hill. The people who believe in supremacy due to genetics were on Capitol Hill, and they were armed, and they were incensed.” The staff members described feelings of fear about the physical threat and anger about the psychic damage done by the mob. “I never though I’d see the Confederate flag walked through the halls of Congress,” said Mike McQuerry, 50, the communications director for Delegate Stacey Plaskett, D-Virgin Islands and an impeachment manager in the trial of former President Donald Trump. “As much as we think we’ve had progress, we haven’t progressed that much.” McQuerry said that white rioters, using force and rage, gained access to parts of the Capitol that had always been off-limits to him, like Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office or the floor of the Senate. “Those insurgents got to places where we as staffers couldn’t go,” he said, “places we wouldn’t even think about going.” McKnight, Belford and McQuerry watched the worst of the violence from fortified offices in the Rayburn Building on the House side of the Capitol complex. “The fear was very present,” Belford said, adding that he had planned two escape routes, including rushing through a window. “As far as close? They were steps away. Let’s be very clear. There’s no force that protects us in Rayburn” once the rioters breached the Capitol. “We were fortified in our offices,” McKnight said. “You don’t know what’s on the other side of the door. You never knew what was on the other side. We were worried about any sound we heard. Are they here? Are they in the building? The only time you would have known is when it was too late. Everyone was terrified.” As they watched the mayhem that day, the aides said, they feared for their lives, realizing that not only lawmakers could be attacked but so could they. After the siege, congressional aides have reported trouble sleeping and feeling anxious, claustrophobic, angry and depressed. Lawmakers have requested additional resources to support the mental health needs of employees in response to surging demand. “It was the first time I realized that post-traumatic stress syndrome is a thing,” said Belford, who is from Houston. “We as staffers are still dealing with the trauma.” Despite what they experienced that day, McQuerry, who is from Detroit, said staff members felt an obligation to push on with work. “There’s not that many of us that work up here,” he said of Black aides to members of Congress. “It’s affected us tremendously. We have to just push through. I think we deal with it every day. PTSD is really real.” During the riot, some Democratic lawmakers said they thought they might be able to blend in with Republican members of Congress to avoid the violence. Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said recently on the House floor that he recognized his privilege when this thought occurred to him. “Within moments, I realized that blending in was not an option available to our colleagues color,” he said. “So I’m here tonight to say to my brothers and sisters in Congress, and all around our country: I’m sorry. I’m sorry. For I had never understood, really understood, what privilege really means.” Aides who represent members of color said they were well aware that Black lawmakers could be targeted because “our members are some of the most vocal against Trump’s harmful and divisive practices,” Belford said. “The fear was very present. We cannot blend in. We cannot not be visible. Our skin color often becomes a target.” They were reminded this week of the threats to lawmakers when a top security official suggested on Tuesday that members of Congress consider upgrading their home security systems to include panic buttons and key fobs. In a lengthy memo sent to House lawmakers and their aides, Timothy Blodgett, the acting sergeant-at-arms, reiterated measures that he advised lawmakers to take to protect their Washington and district offices as well as their homes. The guidance — which encouraged refraining from posting about lawmakers’ appearances at events until after they have “safely left,” using special hoods to reduce exposure to “harmful materials” sent by mail and installing panic buttons in lawmakers’ homes — starkly illustrated the continuing shock waves after the Jan. 6 attack. Lawmakers have received briefings on a handful of specific active threats to the Capitol and to members after the attack, and court documents have detailed plans by individuals in the pro-Trump mob to kill specific members of Congress. One man threatened to put “a bullet” in Pelosi’s head “on Live TV,”; another threatened to assassinate Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that day, according to federal prosecutors. McKnight, who is from Philadelphia, said he had spoken with colleagues who felt shocked after moving to Washington. “So where can you go?” McKnight said. “You just moved to D.C. to work in politics and be in a safe environment, and now that’s changed.” As traumatizing as the riot was, the staff members said they had also received an outpouring of support. During the attack, Plaskett posted on Twitter a photograph of her staff, including McQuerry, telling the public they were safe. McQuerry said he received a flood of texts containing messages such as “I love you” and “be safe.” McKnight said he was also inundated with support from friends, family and acquaintances. “We could have lost our lives,” he said. “Not only were people watching, but people cared.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • 2022 Maserati Grecale Prototype Shows Compact and Athletic Shape

    The upcoming little sibling to the Levante SUV will debut by the end of the year and may start under $50,000.

  • Iran plans extra advanced machines at underground enrichment plant: IAEA

    Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog it plans to install more of its advanced IR-2m centrifuges at an underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, a report by the agency on Wednesday said, which would deepen a breach of Iran's nuclear deal. An IAEA report on Feb. 1 said Iran had brought a second cascade, or cluster, of IR-2m centrifuges online at the Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) and was installing two more.

  • Former Texas governor Rick Perry claims Texans would rather endure blackouts than a federally regulated power grid

    Perry wrote, "the sun will come out, the temperatures will moderate, and this will become part of our rearview mirror."

  • Farmer protests: India's sedition law used to muffle dissent

    In recent years there's been increasing use of a law which bans speaking out against the government.

  • Subscription services, hotels, timeshares compete with vacation rentals for 'workcation' customers

    The fast-growing market for long-term accommodations picked up speed during the pandemic, as offices closed and more American began working remotely.

  • Justin Bieber sells Beverly Hills home at a loss

    Justin Bieber just sold his Beverly Hills home for $7.955 million, about half a million shy of what he paid for the property in 2019.

  • Canada's vaccines are here: Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shipments finally steady after significant delays

    After significant delays in deliveries of both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada advises that shipments are back on track.