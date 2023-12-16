Manhattan's Equinox Hotel was just named one of the top 50 in the world. See inside its ultra-luxe penthouse, which costs $11,000 a night.

Earlier this month, I stayed at the Equinox Hotel in Manhattan's Hudson Yards neighborhood.

The hotel, which focuses on health and wellness, was ranked one of the top 50 in the world.

I toured the property's massive, $11,000-per-night penthouse. Here's what it's like.

If you're looking for a place to stay for a night in Manhattan and have an extra $11,000 lying around, look no further than the penthouse at New York City's Equinox Hotel.

The Equinox Hotel, located in Hudson Yards, is a relatively new property offering guests a luxury, health-focused way to travel. With an on-site gym, a year-round outdoor pool, and a high-end restaurant, the hotel aims to give travelers an experience doused in wellness luxury.

Earlier this year, the property landed a spot on the inaugural list of The World's 50 Best Hotels — one of just two US hotels to make the list.

I recently stayed at the hotel, spending the night in one of its "Deluxe City View Guest Rooms." The room typically costs about $995 per night; Business Insider paid a press rate of $495.

The hotel boasts an expansive, 1,500-square-foot penthouse suite for guests looking for something even more upscale. Starting at about $11,000 a night, the room is next-level luxurious.

Take a look inside the penthouse.

Walking into the penthouse, I was immediately surprised by how large it was.

The penthouse's spacious living room. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

There was a sprawling living room, large enough to throw a party with dozens of guests.

A view of the penthouse's living and dining rooms. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

The living room was filled with unique decor and furniture, as well as the largest TV I've seen outside of a movie theater.

The penthouse is filled with unique touches. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

The penthouse had windows all along its perimeter, offering sweeping views of Manhattan. Squinting, I could see the Statue of Liberty.

The view from the penthouse's living room. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

Beyond the living room was a dining room, complete with a table and enough chairs to seat six dinner guests.

The dining room. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

Next up was the bedroom, a wide-open space with a fireplace, TV, and a bed with two duvets — so partners don't have to fight over the covers.

The penthouse's bedroom. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

The bathroom was enormous, with a full soaking tub in the middle of the room.

The bathroom is large enough to fit a full tub — and still have room to walk around. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

There was also a large closet with a vanity.

The penthouse had a whole space dedicated to getting ready. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

The penthouse boasted a large fridge, unlike the miniature versions often found in hotel rooms. This one was filled with champagne and wine.

A well-stocked fridge in the room. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

The room had amenities like my suite did, including the fitness equipment.

A yoga mat, blocks, foam roller, and ball were free to use while in the room. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

Overall, I was amazed by the hotel's penthouse — and wished I could have stayed there myself.

A view of the living room. Jordan Parker Erb/Business Insider

