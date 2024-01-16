Manheim man, 54, charged with rape, aggravated assault of 7-year-old: DA

The Cornwall Borough Police Department have arrested a 54-year-old Manheim resident after after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 7-year-old child, according to the Lebanon County District Attorney's office.

Edward Williams was charged Tuesday with rape of a child, involuntary sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and unlawful contact with a minor.

On Jan. 15, Cornwall Police were dispatched for a sexual assault of a child. Upon meeting with the mother of the victim, police learned that there was allegedly a video recording of Williams molesting the child on Jan. 14 into the morning hours.

"The juvenile victim gave a statement to a nurse with respect to the abuse that Williams subjected her to," the district attorney's office said in a news release Tuesday. "She explained that every time they had movie night, Williams would touch her inappropriately."

Police interviews with two other children revealed allegations that Williams had been allegedly subjecting the victim to indecent touching over a period of time.

Cornwall Police arrested Williams on Tuesday with the assistance of the Lebanon County Detectives Bureau and SWAT. In a search conducted at Williams' residence, police said they also seized clothing worn by the victim depicted in the videos and bedding located within the home.

“There exists nothing more vile or more heinous than an adult who takes advantage of a child’s innocence and trust for his own sexual desires and gratifications," District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said in the release. "Criminals who sexually assault, molest and abuse children are the lowest of the low. The child is victimized not only during the assault but for the rest of his or her life."

Waltz is being held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility, unable to make bail that was set at $500,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Lebanon County Magisterial Judge Anthony Verna at 8 a.m. Jan. 25.

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Manheim PA man charged with rape, aggravated assault of 7-year-old: DA