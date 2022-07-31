Manhunt for armed and dangerous man wanted on murder charge, SC sheriff’s office says

A search is underway for an armed and dangerous man who is wanted after a body was found inside a truck overnight, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Dyron Lamont Glover, 32, is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a fatal shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

At about 11:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies said they were asked to help the New Ellenton Police Department after a 911 call reported a shooting.

After responding to the 400 block of Bush Avenue, a witness led deputies about 2 miles away to the intersection of Stanley Drive and Summit Drive SW where a 56-year-old man was found inside his truck with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to the release.

Although Aiken County EMS was called, the man had died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators identified Glover as the shooter, according to the release. Information about how Glover was connected to the shooting was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, but Glover should be considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Glover, where he might be, or the shooting, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and community assistance is important,” the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the shooting is being investigated by New Ellenton police and the coroner’s office.