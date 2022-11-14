Manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ student as three killed and two injured in University of Virginia shooting

Christopher Darnell Jones is believed to be armed and dangerous (UVAPD)

A manhunt is currently underway for an “armed and dangerous” University of Virginia student after three victims were killed and two others wounded in a shooting on the college campus.

The mass shooting unfolded at around 10.40pm on Sunday night when a gunman went on a shooting rampage at the University of Virginia’s main campus along Culbreth Road in Charlottesville, university president Jim Ryan said in a statement on Monday morning.

The campus was plunged into lockdown, with students and staff urged to shelter in place while the suspect went on the run.

Three victims were killed in the attack while another two were wounded and taken to hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

The University of Virginia Police Department has identified Christopher Darnell Jones, a student and former football player for the college, as the suspect in the horror shooting.

Police said that Mr Darnell Jones remains at large following the attack and should be considered “armed and dangerous”.

He is described as wearing a burgundy jacket, blue jeans and red shoes and could be driving a black SUV, police said.

The victims have not been publicly identitied and officials have not confirmed if they are students at the university.

No motive is known for the attack and it is not clear if the victims were targeted or random.