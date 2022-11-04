Manhunt for armed and dangerous suspect is over

Nov. 4—PULASKI, Va. — The manhunt for an armed and dangerous subject in the town of Pulaski ended Friday.

The Pulaski Police Department confirmed Friday afternoon that Jerrod Celablee Brown, no age or address provided, was taken into custody without incident.

A statement from the police department said Brown was charged with probation violation from Smyth County, one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one felony count of attempt to murder law enforcement officer and one felony count of grand theft auto.

The police department statement said Brown is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond at this time.

While the police department didn't immediately provide additional details about the arrest, it said everyone else involved was "safe and sound."

"We want to thank not only all of the law enforcement agencies, but the other first responders as well, who helped us in our efforts to find Mr. Brown," the police department statement said. "Thanks also to the community groups who provided food and drinks not only for us but also for Mr. Brown once he was taken into custody. Most of all thank you to the citizens who supported our efforts."

The manhunt began Thursday when police said Brown stole a police cruiser and attempted to run over two officers.

Residents in parts of the Virginia town were told to shelter in place for a period of time Thursday while the man was at large with weapons after crashing the police cruiser.

Pulaski is a Virginia community that is located not far from Giles and Wythe counties.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens