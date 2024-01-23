Manhunt for armed suspect underway in Joliet after at least 7 found dead

Police officers are investigating after finding seven people killed in two homes in Joliet.

Police are searching for a man named Romeo Nance who they believe is driving a red Toyota Camry with license plate number Q730412. Nance should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

According to Joliet Police, Nance, 23, is 6-foot-2 and weighs 160 pounds. Anyone with information should call the Joliet Police Department or their local law enforcement agency.

The individuals were found in homes in the 2200 block of West Acres Road.

Madison Street is closed between Glenwood Avenue and Douglas Street. Authorities expect the closure to last several hours.

Police notified the public in a social media post at 1:50 p.m. Monday and provided information about the search at 3 p.m.

“This is a very active investigation that is evolving,” said Dwayne English, public affairs sergeant for the Joliet Police Department at a news conference Monday evening.

Bill Evans, Joliet chief of police, confirmed a total of seven people were shot to death.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s families of this heinous crime,” he said. “We will do everything in our power here at the Joliet police department to bring the person responsible for this to justice.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

nsalzman@chicagotribune.com