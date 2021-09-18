Manhunt on for Brian Laundrie, now missing boyfriend of vanished Gabby Petito

Larry McShane, New York Daily News
·1 min read

The boyfriend described as a “person of interest” after the disappearance of his longtime girlfriend as they traveled cross-country last month is now missing too, Florida authorities said Saturday.

The manhunt for Brian Laundrie, 23, focused on the 25,565-acre Carlton Reserve, a sprawling park in Sarasota Court, Fla., with roughly 50 law enforcers involved, said the North Port Police Department.

Laundrie has refused to speak with frustrated investigators since he returned home earlier this month without Gabby Petito, 22, who lived with him and his parents.

Police said via Twitter that family members, in a Friday call to FBI investigators, reported Laundrie entered the massive Sunshine State reserve this past Tuesday. No explanation was given for the family’s delay in contacting the federal agents.

“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” the Florida police said. “We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working multiple missing person investigations.”

According to police, the Friday call marked the first time that the Laundrie family has “spoken with investigators in detail” since their son returned home alone on Sept. 1, with the young man declining to even meet with police who visited his parents’ residence.

The Petito family filed a missing person report with police in Suffolk County, L.l., 10 days later, and pleaded for Laundrie to tell police whatever he knew about Gabby’s disappearance.

Petito, originally from Long Island, was traveling cross-county with Laundrie inside her converted van when she vanished at some point after the couple fought while driving through Utah on Aug. 12.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two Michigan state representatives stripped from House committees

    Two Michigan House members were stripped of their committee assignments this week after, respectively, an alleged domestic violence incident and an embattled representative allegedly snuck a handcuff key into jail.

  • ‘You Gotta Go To The Crackhouse To Find Them B**ches’: Lil’ Mo Addresses Triggering Comments Made By Fat Joe During Verzuz

    Lil' Mo said she didn't deserve to be verbally attacked by Fat Joe during the Verzuz matchup against Ja Rule.

  • Toxicology report confirms former Hawaii QB Colt Brennan died after accidental overdose

    Colt Brennan set numerous NCAA records and drew national attention leading Hawaii from 2005-07.

  • Police: Missing Florida woman and slain couple unrelated

    A Utah county sheriff said Friday detectives have determined there is no connection between the disappearance of a Florida woman who went missing during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend and a still-unsolved slaying of two women who were fatally shot. Police in Florida had said Thursday a possible connection was being explored because the women were found dead in the same tourist town of Moab, Utah, where the missing woman, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie had an emotional fight to which police had been called. The dispute between Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, occurred on Aug. 12 and was caught on police body camera.

  • Extended highlights: Aston Villa 3, Everton 0

    Aston Villa hit Everton for three goals in the second half to claim an emphatic win in front of a raucous Villa Park.

  • Arcadia police arrest swim coach for allegedly having sex with minor

    Police in Arcadia have arrested a swim coach on suspicion of having sex with a minor and other sex crimes.

  • Drought tests centuries-old water traditions in New Mexico

    Here marks the genesis of New Mexico’s centuries-old tradition of sharing water through irrigation systems known as acequias. Once an acequia commissioner and now a U.S. congresswoman, Leger Fernández knows how hard it is to tell farmers they won't get all the water they need — or maybe none at all. “There was always a sense of accomplishment but now what we’re witnessing is we can’t do it all the time anymore because we don’t have the water,” she said during a tour with acequia officials.

  • Netflix subscribers are obsessed with this new and exciting dark fantasy movie

    So much of the buzziest content coming to theaters and streaming services now is based on books as source material. Remember that trailer with Lady Gaga that everyone was talking about a few weeks ago? It’s the one where she makes the sign of the cross and fiendishly promises “Father, Son, and House of Gucci.” … The post Netflix subscribers are obsessed with this new and exciting dark fantasy movie appeared first on BGR.

  • Who is Hunter Brittain, the 17-year-old killed by Arkansas police?

    The case has attracted nationwide calls for police reform

  • Democrats slip pro-union provisions into massive spending package

    Labor unions could be big winners if Democrats’ proposed multitrillion-dollar infrastructure and social spending package goes through.

  • France sees "crisis" over submarine cancellation - Le Drian

    France is in a "crisis" with the United States and Australia after Canberra's cancellation of a multi-billion dollar submarine order led Paris to recall envoys from its allies, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. France said on Friday it was recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra over a trilateral security deal also involving Britain which sank the submarine contract with Paris.

  • Anthony Richardson’s status against Alabama is pending MRI, per report

    Richardson has been singled out as a key factor in the Gators’ quest to topple the Tide but may not get a chance to play.

  • Sam Mayer after Bristol: ‘I have to give everyone a break’

    NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Sam Mayer talks about the pressure of being a rookie, on-track incident with teammate Justin Allgaier at Bristol.

  • Police Say The Fiancé Of Missing "Van Life" Influencer Gabby Petito Has Disappeared Too

    "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding," the Petito family attorney said.View Entire Post ›

  • Death of Murdaugh family housekeeper in 2018 under investigation

    Gloria Satterfield's death was said to be the result of a "trip and fall accident," but the coroner's office says an autopsy was never performed.

  • Rocklin named to Money Magazine's 'Best Places to Live' list

    Money Magazine put out its new list of "The 50 Best Places to Live" this week and a city in Placer County is one of only two California cities to get that honor. According to Money Magazine, Rocklin has it all.

  • NASCAR playoff race at Bristol: Start time, lineup, TV, streaming schedule for Bass Pro Shops Night Race

    Everything you need to get ready for Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  • LeVar Burton says guest-hosting 'Jeopardy!' made him realize he doesn't want the gig

    LeVar Burton appeared on The Daily Show&nbsp;With Trevor Noah&nbsp;Thursday night, where the actor shared how he felt about all the support he received from his fans during his recent Jeopardy!&nbsp;guest host stint. Burton shared, "I discovered then that the generation of adults now, who grew up on Reading Rainbow, they were down with whatever it is I wanted to do, and the same was true with this Jeopardy! thing. I made it public that I wanted it for myself, that it made sense to me, and they were all about it. It made as much sense to them as it did to me.&nbsp; And, so, they wanted it for me as much as I wanted it." Burton has been an overwhelming fan-favorite to succeed Alex Trebek. In fact, there's even a change.org petition with nearly 300,000 signatures on it to make him the new host and an endorsement from movie star Ryan Reynolds following Mike Richards's exit. However, while TMZ reported that Sony never seriously considered Burton as a full-time host, on Thursday, the actor revealed that he doesn't want the job anyway. "They say be careful of what you wish for, because what I found out is that it wasn't the thing that I wanted after all," revealed Burton. "What I wanted was to compete. I mean, I wanted the job, right, but then, when I didn't get it, it was, like, well, okay, what's next? And, so, the opportunities that have come my way as a result of not getting that gig, I couldn't have dreamt it up." Noah then described it as "the shipwreck that leads you to the magical island," and Burton agreed. "I never thought about hosting any other game show outside of Jeopardy! But now, they went in a different direction with their show, which is their right, and now I'm thinking, well, it does kind of make sense, let me see what I can do. So we're trying to figure out what the right game show for LeVar Burton would be."

  • Anti-Muslim Republican Laura Loomer says she is in ‘a lot of pain’ from Covid, months after saying she hoped she’d get it

    ‘Can’t even begin to explain how brutal the body aches and nausea that come with COVID are. I am in so much pain’

  • Zoë Kravitz Responds to Critics Of Her Nearly Naked Met Gala Dress

    Not everyone thought Kravitz's Saint Laurent dress was appropriate.