Manhunt for Charlotte couple accused of abusing their 4-year-old ends in arrests

A four-month manhunt for the Charlotte parents of a severely abused boy has ended in arrests, police announced late Thursday.

Mildred Chestnut, 23, and Brandon Augustine, 24, face charges of felony child abuse after fleeing from Atrium Hospital — and abandoning their 4-month-old son — in March, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police did not say where the parents were arrested Thursday night, or if anyone else faces charges related to the case.

The couple brought their son in to the hospital claiming he was in a car crash, police said in April. Officers quickly determined the injuries were not consistent with the reported “minor vehicle crash,” according to an April CMPD news release.

The parents fled the hospital, and their car was found “obviously abandoned and intentionally hidden” in Austell, Georgia, on March 21, CMPD Maj. Luke Sell said at an April news conference. Detectives believed the couple received assistance, including money, shelter and rides.

Police said that anyone providing assistance to Chestnut and Augustine would be subject to criminal charges, including aiding and abetting, and accessory after the fact of a felony.

Before they were wanted in connection with the abuse, the parents’ faces were on missing person posters.

One of Augustine’s relatives posted on social media that the couple was missing and that their son was “safe and sound with family.” A Facebook page set up to discuss their disappearance indicated family members were in touch with CMPD, and that Augustine and Chestnut had ties to both North Carolina and New Jersey.