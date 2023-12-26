Manhunt continues in connection with Berlin house fire, 'domestic incident'

Dec. 26—A manhunt continues for an individual, identified as Christopher Todd Burton, in connection with a Saturday Dec. 23, house fire within the Berlin community.

A statement sent to The Times Tuesday, Dec. 26, by CCSO Communications Deputy Chad Whaley states: "Christopher Todd Burton is wanted for questioning in the residential fire connected to a domestic incident that occurred on Saturday. Since the incident occurred, CCSO deputies and investigators have worked tirelessly throughout the holidays and will continue to follow leads as they are presented.

"Sheriff Matt Gentry and the District Attorney's office have been working together on pending charges. This continues to be an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided as it becomes available."