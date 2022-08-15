Manhunt continues for escaped Arkansas inmate after weekend search

After a weekend of searching, the manhunt continues for escaped Arkansas inmate and convicted rapist Samuel Hartman.

Hartman, 38, escaped Friday from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADOC).

Officials said Hartman possibly then crossed the Mississippi River on a jet ski.

A farmer alerted police to two abandoned jet skis found at a boat ramp near three schools in Tunica County, Miss. The jet skis are being processed by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Schools in the area went on lockdown Friday afternoon.

Officials raided an RV park on Carp Drive in Tunica County, where evidence was found that suggested Hartman and the other persons of interest had planned to stay there.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Hartman’s mother, Linda White, and sister, Misty Hartman, likely helped in his escape.

Hartman is considered armed and dangerous. Officials said he used a weapon to shoot at officers during his escape.

He has ties to Tulsa, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

He may be traveling in a white 2021 Chevy Z71 Trail Boss with Arkansas plates 398 ZVY, or no plates at all, according to TCSO. The sheriff’s office asked everybody to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching that description.

Hartman was serving a life sentence on rape charges, records show.

Convicted rapist Samuel Paul Hartman, who escaped an Arkansas prison and is believed to be in North Mississippi, may be traveling in a vehicle matching this description, according to the Tunica County Sheriff's Office.

