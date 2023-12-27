Manhunt continues in house fire, investigation ongoing

Dec. 27—The Cullman County Sheriff's Office was continuing its search for Christopher Todd Burton as of late Wednesday. Burton is wanted for questioning connected to the holiday house fire on County Road 728.

According to the CCSO, the house fire which began Saturday, Dec. 23, in Berlin is believed to be connected to a domestic incident which took place the same day. CCSO Communications Deputy Chad Whaley confirmed the incident involved a family member to The Times on Tuesday, Dec. 26, but said the department's policy regarding victim information prevented him from disclosing any further details.

Court records show Burton was involved in previous domestic disputes as recently as last year. In May 2022, Burton's wife filed a petition for Protection from Abuse stating, "He has been abusive and verbally violent with me in the past."

In the petition Burton's wife accused her husband of restraining her by grabbing both of her arms, throwing her and choking her. She also said Burton "said he would put a bullet in my head," and set fire to her clothes.

In June 2022, Burton also fled law enforcement on a brief high speed pursuit which ended with law enforcement discovering he had failed to report to a court ordered weekend sentence at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Once he was apprehended, Burton was charged with third degree escape, attempting to elude, obstruction of governmental operations and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Multiple firearms were also recovered from the vehicle, but no charges were filed for their possession.

According to a statement from the CCSO sent to The Times, sheriff Matt Gentry has been working with District Attorney Champ Crocker on potential charges in connection with the house fire.

"Since the incident occurred, CCSO deputies and investigators have worked tirelessly throughout the holidays and will continue to follow leads as they are presented.

"Sheriff Matt Gentry and the District Attorney's office have been working together on pending charges. This continues to be an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided as it becomes available."