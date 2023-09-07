The manhunt continues: What we know about convicted murderer on loose in Chester County

The manhunt continues for Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped the Chester County Prison last week.

The search for the 34-year-old man has drawn hundreds of law enforcement to Chester County and the surrounding areas as police sift through tips and try and bring Cavalcante back into custody.

Pennsylvania State Police, in conjunction with the Chester County District Attorney's Office, have been providing afternoon updates as the search continues, revealing new details about the escape and where the search perimeter is located. Another update is expected at 3 p.m. Thursday.

As the story continues to unfold, here's what we know about Cavalcante, his escape and the efforts to capture him.

Who is Danelo Cavalcante?

U.S. Marshals and local officials have offered a $10,000 reward for Danelo Souza Cavalcante after he escaped from a Pennsylvania prison on Aug. 31, 2023

Cavalcante is a 34-year-old man from Brazil who prosecutors say killed 33-year-old Deborah Brandao to stop her from telling police about the charges against him in Brazil in connection with a 2017 slaying. He was captured in Virginia after Brandao’s killing and authorities say they believe he was trying to return to Brazil.

Why was he at the Chester County prison?

Cavalcante was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing Brandao to death in 2021 while her 7-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were present. He was awaiting transfer to a state facility when he escaped the Chester County prison Thursday.

How did he escape?

Cavalcante “spider” walked up the wall of a narrow corridor in the prison's exercise yard to access the roof.

He then was able to cross the roof and reach a less secure location, from which he escaped.

Has Cavalcante been captured yet?

No. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said Wednesday that authorities are prepared to search for him for as long as it takes, referring to previous searches that have taken weeks, and in some cases, months.

Where are police looking for him?

On Wednesday, Bivens said the search perimeter has shifted south to Hillendale Road and east to Creek Road (also known as Historic Route 100). Route 52 North remains closed as well as the most western point of the search, he said.

An update is expected Thursday afternoon.

Have other inmates escaped Chester County prison before?

Yes. Igor Bolte escaped from the county prison May 19 using the same method that Cavalcante employed during his escape. A prison employee spotted him quickly though and he was taken back into custody minutes later.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Chester County manhunt: What we know about search for escaped prisoner