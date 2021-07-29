Manhunt continues for man, woman accused of stabbing Buckfield man

Jul. 29—BUCKFIELD — The search continues Wednesday for two armed and dangerous individuals who are accused of assaulting a Buckfield man in his home early Tuesday morning.

Edwin Bennett, 67, suffered stab wounds to his chest and blunt force trauma after Neil Roy Canney, 52, of Greene and Hartford and his niece, Selena Canney, 49, of Hartford allegedly broke into his home on Bennett Road.

The search for the two suspects includes assistance from state and federal investigators, said Oxford County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy James Urquhart. They were last seen Tuesday morning in Bethel.

According to police, Neil and Selena Canney entered Bennett's home and forced him at gunpoint to enter another part of the house. While inside the residence, Bennett was both beaten with a handgun and stabbed.

Bennett escaped to his neighbor's house, who 911 was called at 1:20 a.m., according to the Oxford County Communications Center. Rescue personnel transported Bennett to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he underwent surgery, police said. He was treated and released Tuesday evening.

The suspects allegedly left the area driving a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox registered to Neil Canney, police said. The vehicle is grey in color with Maine registration plates 8002YF.

Arrest warrants for Neil and Selena Canney have been issued for aggravated assault. Both are considered armed and dangerous and are believed to be traveling together, police said. Authorities had surrounded a home in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon, but it was discovered to be vacant.

Anyone with information on the Canneys' location is asked to contact police immediately.