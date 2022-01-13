Manhunt continues -- reward upped to $10K

Jan. 13—MEIGS — Dozens of law enforcement personnel from a number of agencies are still searching fora man suspected of shooting two Thomas County Sheriff's deputies late Monday night.

Tyler Henderson has been on the run since three deputies went to serve a warrant on him late Monday night at an Ochlocknee residence.

Henderson reportedly got one of the deputies' gun and fired, hitting two of them. One was hit in his ballistic vest and the other was hit and wounded and taken to a local hospital.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Henderson's arrest. Callers can remain anonymous, authorities said, and may call tips in to (229) 201-1222.

Henderson has been on the run since, and authorities also got a report he attempted to break into a relative's house early Wednesday morning.

"He was chased off by one of the residents," said Capt. Steve Jones, Thomas County Sheriff's Office public information officer.

Authorities believe Henderson is still on foot and Jones said they consider Henderson to be armed and dangerous.

"If he's willing to try to kill three deputy sheriffs, he's a dangerous person," said Capt. Tim Watkins, Thomas County Sheriff's Office chief investigator.

The deputy who was wounded and taken to the hospital is in good condition and faces surgery.

"They are three fine deputies of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office," Jones said.

Personnel from Thomas County Sheriff's Office, Thomasville Police Department, Grady County Sheriff's Office, Decatur County Sheriff's Office, Cook County Sheriff's Office, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Mitchell County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, U.S. Marshals Service, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Leon County (Florida) Sheriff's Office are among the agencies aiding in the search.

"We have everybody," Watkins said.

A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and a Leon County Sheriff's helicopter have been used as well, with the helicopters employing their FLIR, or forward-looking infrared cameras.

"We're following up on any leads that come in," Watkins said. "We're still searching the area."

Tips received have placed Henderson in places such as Rome, Brunswick and in Alabama.

"We still believe he's in the area," Watkins said.

Officers even searched a freight train that moved through the area, stopping it to check the cars.

"We're looking in wooded areas, abandoned houses," Watkins said.

Authorities also have interviewed family and friends of Henderson.

"We will not stop searching until we find him and bring him to jail," Watkins said.