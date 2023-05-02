Manhunt continues for suspect in McDowell County murder case

May 2—WELCH — A search continued Monday for a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a McDowell County woman whose body was found April 1.

Representatives of the U.S. Marshals announced April 28 that their agency and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia were offering a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Kenneth Alan Stout.

Stout is wanted by both the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and the McDowell County Sheriff's Department for the murder of Barbara Baker, whose body was found April 1 in a vehicle on Beartown Branch Road.

According to the USMS, Stout was last seen around Dillon County, SC, on Interstate 95 north, and is believed to frequent Jacksonville, Fla.; Bristol, Tenn.; and the Kingsland, Ga., area.

Stout is a white man standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, though he is mostly bald. His right arm and hand are noticeably scarred.

Anyone with information on Stout's current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at (304) 347-5136. Tips may be submitted via the USMS Tips App.

Tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov, or tips can be submitted at www.crimestopperswv.com.

"Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed," according to the U.S. Marshals.

Sheriff James "Boomer" Muncy of the McDowell County Sheriffs' Office said Monday that the search was continuing. Anybody will information can call the sheriff's office at 304-436-8523.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

