Manhunt continues for suspect in Paddock Mall shooting; injured woman now out of hospital

Ocala police on Wednesday continued their search for the man who they say shot and killed a man and injured a woman at the Paddock Mall two days before Christmas. Police are following up on tips and continuing their investigation.

Police officials said they have received information on Albert James Shell Jr's. whereabouts, but so far nothing has panned out. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Shell's arrest. He will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

The search also continues for the man police believe picked up Shell's hat, which police need for DNA testing purposes. Officers still are trying to get that man's name so they can find him and speak with him.

Albert James Shell

Hours after the shooting, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken said their investigation led them to conclude that the shooting of David Nathaniel Barron, 40, was intentional.

Shell, 39, is accused of shooting the 40-year-old Barron in the common area between Macy's and the food court on the afternoon of Dec. 23.

A woman, 43, of Ocala, was shot in the leg during the episode, which caused panic and mayhem at the Paddock Mall, 3100 SW College Road.

At this point in their investigation, detectives do not believe there's a connection between Barron and the woman who was shot. The woman was just in the immediate area when the gunfire began, police officials said.

Police said the woman has been treated and released from a hospital. Her name has not been made public.

The suspect, Shell, is a convicted felon who was released from prison in 2021. He was convicted of driving on a suspended driver's license in 2022. So far this year, Shell has been arrested twice on multiple charges including burglary, aggravated battery and kidnapping. Those cases are still pending.

Anyone with information about Shell or the man accused of taking Shell's hat can call (352) 656-6137 or **Tips. To remain anonymous, call (352) 368-STOP or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com

