Manhunt continues for suspects in deadly Canadian stabbing rampage

A massive manhunt continued Monday for the two men accused of killing 10 people and injuring at least 15 others in a stabbing rampage Sunday in Saskatchewan, Canada.

“There’s a lot of grief, there’s a lot of anxiety in our province and in our communities this morning,” Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray said in a video address Monday.

Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, have been identified as the suspects in the deadly massacre, which began Sunday around 5:40 a.m. local time in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon.

By the end of the rampage, police identified at least 13 crime scenes.

The Sandersons, whose connection is unclear, were spotted midday Sunday in Regina, about 200 miles south, in a black Nissan Rogue crossover SUV, but police warned that they may have changed cars.

“I want to offer my deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Saskatchewan to all of the family and friends of the victims of today’s horrific attacks,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted Sunday night.

“There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss caused by this senseless violence. All of Saskatchewan grieves with the victims and their families.”

The victims have not yet been publicly named by police, but the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network identified one as Lana Head, a mother of two, and another as 77-year-old widower Wes Petterson.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks “horrific and heartbreaking.”

“As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured,” he said in a statement Sunday.

“To James Smith Cree Nation and the people of Saskatchewan: You are in our thoughts. We are here to support you during this difficult time.”

