Manhunt ends in arrest near Catawba County elementary school, deputies say

A manhunt Tuesday ended with an arrest less than a mile from an elementary school in Catawba County.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a home near Banoak Elementary School in Vale Tuesday morning after they said a woman was assaulted.

ALSO READ: CMPD, SWAT respond to neighborhood in northeast Charlotte

Investigators said a man who lived at the home ran into the woods along Highway 10.

The elementary school went into lockdown as a precaution.

Breaking Catawba Co- large police presence in western Catawba County along Highway 10 where swat has been called in to assist. Working to get more details now. pic.twitter.com/1aAVlbU1Oj — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) May 17, 2022

SWAT team members found Gregory Lackey after searching for two hours.

Deputies said they had been called to the home three times over the 24 hours before his arrest.

Lackey is charged with assault on a female and communicating threats.

(WATCH BELOW: Man accused of killing wife in Catawba County, sparking manhunt faces judge)