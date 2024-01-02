Manhunt ends with Berlin man in custody charged with arson, attempted murder

Jan. 2—Christopher Todd Burton has been charged with attempted murder and first degree arson following a weeklong manhunt in connection to a house fire on County Road 728.

Burton, 45, was taken into police custody around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, in connection to a domestic incident and house fire which began Dec. 23 in the Berlin community.

Last week, CCSO Communications Deputy Chad Whaley confirmed the incident involved a family member to The Times, but said the department's policy regarding victim information prevented him from disclosing any further details.

"I am extremely proud of the continued hard work and dedication shown by our deputies and investigators in regard to this arrest," Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said in a statement sent to The Times on Tuesday. "Throughout Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and continuing throughout the New Year Holiday, our staff was relentless in tracking down Mr. Burton. Incidents like these truly shows the lengths the CCSO go to keep the citizens of Cullman County Safe."

District Attorney Champ Crocker said both charges are specific intent crimes and he plans to invoke Aniah's Law to deny Burton bail. He said the details of the incident will be presented during a hearing set to take place sometime within the next 72 hours.

"I commend all of our local law enforcement officers including the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Cullman Police Department and the State Fire Marshall for working through the holidays to apprehend Mr. Burton," Crocker said in a statement sent to The Times.